Wipro Limited is a World ‘Leader’ in Data Management Services: Research

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced it has been named as a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021.

The company is recognized for its “high competency in data cloud and migration and data quality”

The report states, “community and data engineering capabilities are a key strength of Wipro, translating into high competency in data cloud and migration and data quality.” The report also notes that “[Wipro’s] acquisition of Topcoder, along with other strategic acquisitions and partnerships with the academic community, ensures that the right resources and skills are available for data innovation, cloud migration, data quality and master data management, and data integration.”

The report evaluated companies across 22 criteria, including data engineering and delivery models, at a time when business-critical data initiatives demand not only acumen and agility, but also the ability to overcome talent shortages by providing highly qualified data experts. In addition to being named a leader, Wipro received differentiated ratings in the data engineering, execution roadmap, community, data cloud and migration, data quality, and delivery model criteria.

“Client feedback specifically called out Wipro’s depth of knowledge, having the right people for the job, building strong relationships with leadership, and flexibility to adapt to new circumstances,” says the Forrester report, authored by Michele Goetz, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester.

The report also notes, “Wipro’s delivery model allows for revenue share, outcome-based billing, and joint ventures to meet new data monetization models.”

“Data management is the bedrock of any organization that is looking to transform itself into an intelligent enterprise and enabling an intelligent ecosystem around it,” says Jayant Prabhu, Vice President & Global Head, Data & Analytics, Wipro Limited.

“We are honoured to be recognized as a Leader in this report and will continue to bring our differentiated data-management solutions, deep expertise and easy access to talent to enable our clients to innovate and drive business outcomes.”

The full Forrester Wave™: Data Management Service Providers, Q4 2021 report is available here.

