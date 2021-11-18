Sri Guru Nanak Gurpurab wishes by Anthony Albanese

GURU NANAK GURPURAB

On behalf of the Australian Labor Party, I wish the Sikh community across Australia a joyous Guru Nanak

Gurpurab as we commemorate the birth of Guru Nanak.

Today we celebrate the birthday of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak, the Founder of Sikh religion.

Guru Nanak taught Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike that we are at our best when we look after each other and our

communities.

The Sikh community’s ongoing contribution to Australia is shaped in no small part by the values taught by

Guru Nanak. Australians around the country have seen how that is put into practice, as the Sikh

community have stepped up to support their fellow Australians through the bushfires and COVID-19.

Social justice and equality have always been a strong focus of Sikh faith. You feel the call to step up and

help people of all faiths and backgrounds. As leader of the Australian Labor Party, I join with you in this

spirit as we work tirelessly for our country.

I send my heartfelt wishes to you and your families on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

Yours sincerely,

The Hon. Anthony Albanese MP

Leader of the Opposition

