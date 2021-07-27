Lockdown 5.0 to end tonight, restrictions remain

With only 10 cases of infection recorded and all those having been isolating while infected, a very happy Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria’s lockdown 5.0 will end at 11.59pm tonight.

But the threat of Delta strain of the virus remains a concern. Thus based on health advice, some restrictions including no home visitors for the next two weeks, and wearing a mask where one cannot socially distance themselves, will remain in place.

However, five reasons to leave home rule and five-kilometre travel limit will be scrapped.

Addressing the restrictions remaining, the Premier said:

“We understand that will be challenging for people who have not seen family and friends for a couple of weeks now, and many for longer periods than that, but we know this is where transmission occurs”.

Pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes will be allowed to reopen, but with space restrictions.

Only 100 people will be allowed inside and 300 people permitted outside, provided the one person per four square metre rule is followed.

Gyms will also be allowed to reopen with the same density quotient.

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination – Delivering 1 million doses each week

Retail stores can also reopen their doors, but check-ins are required.

Public gatherings will be limited to 10 people. Funerals and weddings will be limited to 50 people.

Offices can return at 25 percent capacity, provided masks are worn. Although people should continue to work from home if they can.

Masks will remain mandatory inside and outside.

“I know it is painful, I know no one enjoys doing it, but it is effective,” Mr Andrews said.

Hairdressers and beauty salons can reopen, but they must abide by the one person per four square metre rule. Masks can be removed for services.

There will be no crowds at large events, including at the footy or theatres, for at least two weeks.

The premier said the restrictions in place would be reviewed in two weeks’ time.

“They are what is safe and they’re far better than being locked at home, far better than being in a situation like, for instance, Sydney or other parts of the world,” Mr Andrews said.

“These are bigger steps than we’ve taken previously.”

As there are no visitors allowed at home, families will not be allowed to have a shared holiday travel into regional Victoria.

You can go so long as you only travel with your household.

Premier Andrews warned Victorians coronavirus is “with us still” as the state recorded 10 new local cases of coronavirus today.

“Please don’t go and visit mum and dad at their place,” he said.

“That’s how this virus spreads. So we all have to play our part and we all to be vigilant.”

He urged close contacts to remain in isolation.

“We have had people who have tested negative early on and then tested positive in their day 13 test,” he said.

“It has happened.”

The Premier urged Victorians to be vigilant and observe and follow restrictions.

Victoria border bubble tightened

The Victorian Government has tightened its border restrictions with New South Wales, contracting the border bubble.

From now on, residents of the Wagga Wagga, Hay, Lockhart and Murrumbidgee local government areas will no longer be able to enter Victoria without a permit.

“I take no pleasure in having to essentially lock out those four communities from Victoria, but there’s a refusal to lock people in Sydney into Sydney, so I have no choice but to make these changes,” Daniel Andrews said.

With lockdown 5.0 coming to an end tonight, to save Victoria from another outbreak, the Premier said he would not hesitate to go further with the NSW border bubble if necessary.