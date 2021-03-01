Relatives visit mom Kareena Kapoor, unnamed second son

Will Kareena Kapoor name him Aurangzeb Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son on February 21, were visited by Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor. They just dropped in to catch a glimpse of the baby who is yet to be ‘named’.

Arjun Kapoor who was at one stage mentored by Salman Khan, is now in a relationship with Salman’s former sister-in-law and wife of his brother Arbaz Khan, Malaika Arora. The couple visited Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new residence on Sunday February 28 evening.

Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, also paid them a visit to bless her new nephew.

Others who have visited the couple are Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Just before Kareen giving birth to their second son, the couple moved to their new home which is more spacious and just across the road from their Fortune Heights apartment. Reports say their new house has a nursery for the baby and a swimming pool, among other things.

Also read: Saif Kareena name their son Taimur Ali Khan

Talking to the media, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor said the couple had not thought of a name for their second son. According to a report in MidDay, Randhir said, “It is too soon to tell this. We have not decided on a name yet.”

Their first son, 4 years old is named Taimur Ali Khan. It would not be wrong to ask if the second son will be named ‘Äurangzeb Ali Khan’.

Talking to The Times of India, Randhir said his elder grandson Taimur was very happy to have a younger brother.

“Oh! He’s delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart.”

Randhir Kapoor also confirmed that the mother and the baby were doing fine and he would soon go visit her.

“I have not seen my grandson yet but I have spoken to Kareena and she’s told me she’s alright, and the baby is healthy, too. I am very happy, in fact, over the moon to become a grandfather again. I am eager to see the little one. I am already praying for his well-being.”