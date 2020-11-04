From the Masterchef Kitchen of Sandeep Pandit to Yours

It is great news for lovers of Indian desserts, particularly those Australians of Indian descent who are in the midst of festyivities with Diwali only being days away. City of Greater Dandenong is organizing – a live virtual workshop on Saturday 7 November at 3pm to add to your celebrations with Diwali Desserts with Sandeep Pandit.

Sandeep Pandit is no ordinary chef. Not only Sandeep represented the Indian food traditions and dishes, like none before him on MasterChef Australia, he received rave reviews from legendary chefs like Rick Stein and was the first contestant in MasterChef Australia history to win a Perfect 30 score with an Immunity pin.

To make your festive celebrations just a touch more sweeter, on the menu for the workshop is Gur, Gajar aur Nariyal ki Kheer – Molasses (or palm sugar), carrot and coconut pudding.

Get your ingredients ready to cook along with Sandeep Pandit, the “spice angel” of the Masterchef kitchen.

So mark your calendars, get your shopping done and courtesy City of Greater Dandenong, let’s get together and join Sandeep to get in the mood for Diwali.

Date: Saturday 7 November

Time: 3pm-4pm

How to join

This program will be delivered online. Bookings/registrations are required in order to receive the event link.

How to make the bookings

It is very simple. Click here to go to Registration Page .

Once you have registered, you will be sent the shopping list for making the sweets.

Please prepare the following materials

Once you have the list, please be ready, prepare the materials and you will be joining the MasterChef Sandeep Pandit making the special Nariyal Ki Kheer for Diwali,

Any accessibility issues?

Please email arts@cgd.vic.gov.au if you have any accessibility requirements. If you require an Auslan interpreter, please let us know at least 48 hours before the event day.

You can click on the link to find out more..

Added Bonus presentation on the Art of Rangoli

There will also be a free video available to watch following this workshop on The Art of Rangoli. Details of this video will be available on our website and at the workshop.