Investigate SSR sisters, Rhea tells Bombay High Court

The accused No. 1 in the SSR death case, Rhea Chakraborty after being bailed out of jail, has filed an affidavit in reply in the Bombay High Court emphasizing that Sushant Singh Rajput died days after he took medicines through a prescription which was arranged by his sister Priyanka Singh in New Delhi which was signed by Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi. A suggestion is being made that such a prescription is criminal breach of the Indian Medical Council regulations and the Telemedicine Practice guidelines. Rhea says investigate SSR sisters.

Readers will note, on the last day before Rhea was arrested, she had spend many hours at Bandra Police station in Mumbai and lodged an FIR (Rhea FIR) against the sisters and the doctor in question.

And while Rhea was in custody, the sisters had filed a petition in the Bombay High court to have that Rhea FIR quashed.

And after coming out of NCB custody, Rhea is seeking dismissal of the petition filed by the SSR sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh (both Rajput’s sisters) to have the Rhea FIR quashed.

In her reply, Rhea has accused Priyanka and Meetu Singh, along with Dr. Kumar, of allegedly conspiring to obtain false prescriptions to administer certain drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, including those mentioned in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Rhea Chakraborty has made detailed submissions on her relationship with Rajput and her strained dynamics with his family in the affidavit. In the affidavit, Rhea submits that Sushant had been diagnosed and was receiving treatment for bipolar disorder with her support.

Rhea maintains she came to know of this prescription and medicines on June 8 and had advised Sushant not to take them as those medicines were never prescribed by the doctors he had actually consulted face to face. She also maintains that after she left on June 8, she did not have any contact with Sushant. Sushant was being looked after by his sisters June 8 onward and died on 14 June.

Rhea in her affidavit submits that, “the actions of Priyanka, Meetu and Dr. Kumar should be investigated to find out how they could provide Sushant Singh with bogus and unlawful prescriptions.”

“Sushant died merely 5 days after he obtained the said prescription wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of Priyanka Singh and Dr. Kumar.”

Rhea Chakraborty goes on to claim that, “a strong prima facie case has been made out against Priyanka and Meetu Singh with Dr. Kumar. The investigation is at a nascent stage and CBI ought to be afforded sufficient opportunity of investigating into the allegations in the FIR which are of a serious nature.”

Rhea Chakraborty also blamed the sisters for the anger and hate she faces since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty submits that the Bombay High Court should not quash the FIR rather should investigate SSR sisters and that it should dismiss the petition against the FIR with costs.

Bombay HC adjourned the case to be heard at a later date.