Priyanka Chopra Jonas titillates viewers with Evil Eye

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has been living in the US ever since she got a break in the US series Quantico and then got married to Nick Jonas, has improved her global stature in recent years doing various things at international stage. While in India, she had turned producer for Bollywood content and now is trying her hand at global content with EVIL EYE, which is all set to premier on Amazon Prime from October 13.

Priyanka took to social media to share the trailer of the upcoming chilling psychological thriller, Evil Eye with her millions of fans. Co-produced by the actress along with Jason Blum (Get Out), Priyanka also shared a selfie along with some excellent play on words in the caption, writing “Chashme Baddoor. Far be the evil eye”.

Directed by award winning directors Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and written by Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye will see twists and turns like no other, as a mother and daughter are forced to confront dark family secrets.

Starring Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Bernard White and Omar Maskati, Evil Eye is set to release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 13th October 2020.

Synopsis: At home in Delhi, India, proud parent Usha Khatri (Sarita Choudhury) is overjoyed when her daughter Pallavi (Sunita Mani) calls from New Orleans with news she has met someone special. But as Usha learns more about Pallavi’s wealthy boyfriend Sandeep (Omar Maskati), she becomes convinced something more nefarious than chance brought the young couple together. When Pallavi announces her engagement to Sandeep, mother and daughter are forced to confront dark family secrets and a terrifying supernatural force in this stylish psychological thriller.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and the cinema houses were closed, there has been gluttony of Indian content on the OTT platforms. The other reason for the deluge is practical bypassing of the Censor Board for the content and in the name of artistic freedom, the writers and directors can vent their angst against anyone and anything and get away with it.

According to a website (ggindia) the following are currently top rating India series available on Amazon Prime video:

Bandish Bandits

Featuring: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Atul Kulkarni

Release Date: August 2020

Mirzapur

Featuring: Pankaj Tripathi, Vikram Massey, Divyendu Sharma and Ali Fazal.

Release Date: 2020

Paatal Lok

Featuring: Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat

Release date: 2020

The Family Man

Featuring: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi

Release date: 2020

Breathe: Into The Shadow

Featuring: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Nithya Menon

Release Date: July 10, 2020

Made In Heaven

This show will give you the ugly reality behind the fancy “big fat Indian wedding”. The story’s main focus is a wedding planning company owned by Karan and Tara. But it is so much more than that. The show tackles topics like homosexuality, dowry, extra-martial affairs, sex scandals and much more. Each episode comes with its own set of new problems, while our protagonists try to find their way around it. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have created this show, and there are a bunch of guests that appear every episode too. Check this out to see how to combine something that is laden with age old customs and traditions and give it a modern twist.

Featuring: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Vinay Pathak

Inside Edge

Featuring: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Release Date: 2020