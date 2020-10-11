Is Neha Kakkar getting married?

Neha Kakkar to Rohanpreet Singh: ‘You’re mine’

Popular Indian singer Neha Kakkar has resorted to an intense PDA treating her fans posting a totally cosy picture with Indian/Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh.

She captioned the image: “You’re mine” sharing the hashtag ‘NehuPreet’.

And of course, Rohanpreet replied, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI.”

Continuing Neha said: “Rohu You’re Soooo Cute.”

For the ‘primitive minds’ , all this is of course ‘useless’. But the questions youngster will pose is – who is useless? Those who fail to move with times – those culture police’ primitive minds’ or the “in-things” like NehuPreet.

Rumours are rife that the Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are getting married in Delhi by the end of October. Neha also tricked the Indian audiences with fake marriage to Aditya Narayan rumours last year during Indian Idol 2019.

Some people believe this is another COVID-19 fighting stunt by the duo – to remain in headlines. While Neha is a much bigger star today, the name to fame claim for Rohanpreet is that he was the first runner-up in the second season of music reality show India’s Rising Star 2007.

The two sparked relationship rumours after they shared a video of themselves lip-synching to the song Challa.

Rohanpreet is seen putting a ring on Neha’s finger. He wrote onInstagram: “#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka #ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt.”

The rumour mills got into overdrive when Neha recently took to her Instagram story and wrote, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown Vich Katt Hone Kharche (Let’s get married, we will to spend less due to lockdown).

Almost immediately the rumours started and a few reports even went on to suggest that the wedding to take place in Delhi, has been fixed for the end of this month. But someone close to Neha has dismissed all these reports, calling them just rumours. The source said, “No she’s not getting married. The Rohanpreet rumour is just as phoney as the earlier Aditya Narayan marriage hoax.”

Some people believe these are just marketing tactics to sell their songs, no more than clever ploy to keep them in the headlines.