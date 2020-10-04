‘Suicide’ says AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death

After the global movement for justice for Sushant when the CBI team was put together, not only fans but unaligned people thought justice will finally be done. They hailed the CBI request to AIIMS forensic team to look into the autopsy report of Sushant’s death and form a view as to how the actor could have died. And after months of speculation the forensic team has delivered AIIMS report, and according to ANI report, has concluded Sushant committed suicide.

“There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr Gupta told ANI.

This finding comes after Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, SSR’s family’s lawyer had tweeted on September 25:

“Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

It will be difficult to suggest Vikas Singh was lying. But, the report that Dr Sudhir Gupta, Forensic Head of AIIMS now saying the exact opposite is not going to sit well with the fans and those who may not be fans but otherwise interested in justice.

Well, while the skeptics and cynics are dealing with turbulence within, there are many who are claiming victory already, although the AIIMS report is yet to become public, Dr Sudhir Gupta or AIIMS have made no public comment and the CBI still has not made up its mind as to the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

If the CBI also finds that the death was by suicide, it will be the biggest victory for the Maharashtra government and the sweetest of vindication for the Thackeray family in particular.

No wonder Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra’s home minister and NCP leader was quick to tweet “The investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh suicide case was done professionally & ethically. It has also been confirmed by the Hon’ble Supreme court & AIIMS report.”

The Congress leader and Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant went a lot further: “After the confirmation of AIIMS panel , the Conspiracy of Modi govt to defame Maharashtra is exposed. We demand SIT probe to nab the mastermind of the Conspiracy.”

And above all, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has blamed media for speculation against Rhea Chakraborty. “We await the official version of CBI. We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone. Satya Meva Jayte,” read his statement.

Vikas singh Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer has called the report “inconclusive”. “AIIMS report is not conclusive and CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” he said.

Trying to hold the extended family of Sushant’s fans together and exhorting them to wait for the CBI report, Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted:

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time….I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart….Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI

The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time….I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart….Pray that the truth comes out. 🙏 #AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/xuEoMkmGCV — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 4, 2020

It has been 113 days since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai India. Mumbai police, within minutes of his death being reported, declared that the actor had committed suicide.