Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s New Star Island Home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together since 2017, each with a love of real estate, they have been collecting houses almost as often as Rodriguez collected base hits. With multiple homes from coast to coast and currently living in one of their homes in Coral Gables, Florida during most of the pandemic lockdown, the pair ventured out recently to purchase yet another mansion. This home is on South Florida’s island of super-rich CEOs and entertainers, listed at $40 million. Now their new 14,762-square-foot Star Island mansion they managed to buy it for $32.5 million, keeping the $7.5 million as change in their pocket for the next one.

One of several man-made islands accessed by bridges off of causeways running between Miami and Miami Beach, Star Island is often referred to as Miami’s Millionaires’ Row. Consisting mostly of Old Florida-style homes with a few modern interlopers, the Lopez-Rodriguez mansion features large open-and-airy rooms that open to the breezes off their backyard Biscayne Bay. Residents, past and present, include Gloria Estefan, Don Johnson during his Miami Vice days and Shaquille O’Neal.

Sited on almost an acre, the almost 14,762-square-foot home has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, library, wine room, stunning kitchen, family room, a guesthouse and a 100-foot wooden dock. The expansive pool deck has an infinity pool with spa and views of the bay and Miami skyline. Architectural details include exterior white stucco, large arched windows, interior Venetian plaster walls and antique fireplaces including one in the master suite.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will soon be enjoying life in their new mansion on the water with the twinkling lights of Miami in the background. The listing agent is Jill Eber from Coldwell Banker Realty in Miami Beach.

On the West Coast, the super couple recently listed for $7.99 million a Malibu oceanfront home they bought in 2019 from Jeremy Piven for $6.6 million.

Photo credit: Realtor.com