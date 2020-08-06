Sushant’s death: Who is Samuel Miranda?

As the jigsaw puzzle of Sushant’s death gets more and more ‘puzzling’, the reverse-engineering reconstruction of his lifestyle and life has uncovered many more characters including Samuel Miranda who might be under the CBI scanners soon.

After Rhea, the underlings she had in the roles of house helps – cook, chef, servant etc. And more it seems needed a manager.

Yes, absolutely right – Rhea created a post – housekeeping manager for Sushant’s house which she herself micro-managed with alacrity moving in with Sushant after only a couple of days knowing him as per the WhatsApp messages from his brother-in-law.And she did manage everything without compunction. And to delegate the job of managing the housekeeping, she hired one Samuel Miranda.

According to Samuel Haokip – a friend of Sushant and a member of his ‘pro-team’ as he described in an interview with Arnab Goswami, Samuel Miranda – whom everyone called Miranda was there when Sameul Haokip left Sushant’s in or around June/July 2019. According to Samuel Haokip, Miranda was the housekeeping manager.

It is suggested by reports in the media and corroborated by Samuel Haokip that Sushant’s team of friends was not on the scene by the time June/July 2019 – when Haokip left.

It has been suggested that Miranda may have been beneficiary of some funds – allegedly disproportionate to his wages and he has been named in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father along with Rhea, her father, mother and brother.

Although it was not a secret that Miranda lived somewhere in Andheri’s Sakinaka area – in some chawl – according to reports – the Mumbai police failed to track him down. According to a Youtuber – when members of the Bihar police went down looking for him at his residence, they could not get to the place because of unmanageable crowd (read were not allowed). The following day – when Republic TV went to do a sting operation on Miranda, according to the same Youtuber – they found the place locked and being guarded by the Mumbai police personnel.

Essentially, Miranda went missing. Reports suggesting some funds coming into his account – made it imperative for the ED personnel to get in touch with him to interrogate.

And they did. Yes, the Ed personnel – after the two chartered accounts of Rhea and Sushant, managed to track Miranda down and gave him a grilling in Mumbai.

According to a senior ED official said that Miranda was questioned on Wednesday at the agency’s Mumbai office. Miranda is the third person to be questioned by the financial probe agency in connection with the Bollywood actor’s alleged suicide.

On Monday the agency had questioned Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar. And on Tuesday they grilled Ritesh Shah, the CA of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Subsequent to the FIR filed by Sushant’s father which included the allegations of “suspicious transactions” worth Rs 15 crore in connection with the death of Sushant, on Friday, 31 July, the Enforcement Directorate or the ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members.

The official said that the agency will summon a number of people for questioning in connection with the case in the coming days.

The ED has also sought details of the financial transactions of the two companies Rhea set up with Sushant and her brother Showik Chakraborty.