Ram Temple will inspire humanity says Modi

The dream of millions to have Shri Ram Temple or Shri Ram Lalla Temple (infant Lord Ram) at his birth place site in Ayodhya will now be a reality once the construction completes. A very proud Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday August 5 laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also performed the ‘bhoomi poojan’ before laying the stone.

The state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also took part in the ‘bhoomi poojan’.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, PM Modi said the wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya. Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, PM Modi told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

“Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” the Prime Minister said.

“Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all”, Modi said the temple will symbolise India’s rich heritage and will be an inspiration for all of humanity.

“Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have to join stones for construction of the Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood,” he said, asserting that everyone’s sentiments have to be taken care of.

‘Temple will inspire humanity’

The temple will be an inspiration for the entire humanity said the Prime Minister reminding various countries including Muslim dominated countries like Indonesia and Malaysia where Lord Ram was revered. He cited the popularity of Ramayana in many countries including Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

PM Modi further said references to Lord Ram were also found in Iran and China, and ‘Ram kathas’ are popular in several countries.

He cited example of Sri Lanka, where the story of Ramayana is told by the name ‘Janki Haran’ and added Nepal’s ties with Ram are connected through ‘Mata Janki’.

“I believe that the Ram temple to be built here will inspire the entire humanity till eternity,” PM Modi said.

He said it is important that the message of Lord Ram reaches the entire humanity.

Earlier, the PM partook in the historic ceremonies dressed in a traditional dhoti-kurta. This was the day, which many could not have dreamt last year this time as the case was still pending before the Supreme Court of India. It was only in November 2019 when the Supreme Court of India delivered its judgement, relying on the reports submitted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which had unearthed evidence of Shri Ram Lalla Temple below the Babri Masjid structures.

Some political observers credit the Rath Yatra’ for the Ram Janambhoomi, the movement which was spearheaded by the then BJP chief LK Advani back then – which has acted as a springboard to the current BJP – the newly, energized and undefeatable political force it is today. Originally, the purpose of the yatra was to support the agitation initiated by the Sangh Parivar and the VHP but later – very meticulously transformed by the likes of Narendra Modi who was in Gujarat BJP at the time – into a potent political and social movement. Although it took decades, but the day finally came and PM Modi was there making the most of it.