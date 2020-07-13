Bachchans test positive for Covid-19   

Bachchans, Aish and Aaradhya, test positive for COVID-19. Yes, Bollywood’s international star Aishwarya Rai,46, and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, 8, tested positive for Covid-19 on yesterday afternoon. This happened hours after the two were reported to have tested negative for the virus.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are already admitted in hospital with symptoms. That completes the whole Bachchan clan testing positive for COVID-19.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has taken the trouble of explaining the anomaly of how the mother – daughter tests first coming negative and then positive. He said that the actor and her daughter had tested negative but the results came otherwise within hours.

Explaining the Brihan Mumbai Corporation (BMC) procedures, Pednekar said Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s swab samples were taken for RT-PCR test on Saturday. Their positive reports came on Sunday. So here’s why they tested negative earlier: First results were recorded of preliminary tests called ‘rapid antigen test’ which uses nasal swab samples for testing and detects the presence of molecular pathogens of coronavirus in people and gives the results in 30 minutes. As per the procedure every positive report from the initial rapid antigen testing is treated as ‘true positive’, while negative samples are mandatorily re-tested by RT-PCR process.

Therefore when the test reports of Aishwarya and Aaradhya came negative in rapid antigen tests at the hospital on Saturday, their samples were taken for RT-PCR test. On Sunday, their RT-PCR results came positive.

Against hopes of millions of their fans, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Nanavati hospital after displaying mild symptoms and are being treated and observed. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus but as per protocols, will be tested again to overrule any negative reporting.

Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner, K west ward of BMC said, “All four bungalows of the Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as a containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts.”

Now that Bachchans have tested positive for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan has released a video of his stay in the hospital and is being trolled over the social media for making the time to do the video of himself while keeping totally mum about the CBI enquiry demand into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.