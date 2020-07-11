Attention seeking Anushka’s beach photoshoot

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been dominating Bollywood news for almost a month. Attention seeking Bollywood starlets have been finding it difficult to break into the news cycles and Anushka has managed to grab media attention, finally. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her Vogue photoshoot and manage widespread coverage.

Hubby Virat left emojis in the comments section.

“The cool breeze , the steady waves , some sand on my skin , the sun on back and salty hair . It was a good day,” she wrote in the caption of her first post, showing her wearing a blue crop top. Anushka’s second picture was captioned, “For shore!”

Anishka hasn’t been seen in a film in close to two years. Her last film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan was a disaster which followed a mediocre Sui Dhaaga. She has hardly managed a real hit on her own while through some appearances in good films have earned her some acceptability. Of late Anushka has been busy as a producer through her production house Clean Slate Filmz. She produced Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and supernatural drama Bulbbul for Netflix.

About her absence from Bollywood’s busy scene, she reportedly told Grazia, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

While Hubby Virat did as he was told, some starlets – also suffering from sitting at home nostalgia overdose due to COVID-19, rushed to comment on Anushka’s photos with fire emojis.

While social media has made things very easy for observers and column writers, those dying of attention seeking in the world of ‘paid (in cash or kind) fame or total oblivion’ called Bollywood, those social media handles are tools worth having.