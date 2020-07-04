2 Charter flights to India by Gaura Travel

There is good news for those Indians who are stuck in Australia. Gaura Travels, a Melbourne based travel agency is organizing two charter flights with Singapore Airlines – one from Melbourne and one from Sydney taking Indians home.

A lot of Indians stuck in Australia want to go back to India. While Air India has been taking people back home to India, many of those could not get seats on those flights.

That makes it a very good news for them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Singapore Airlines will fly from Sydney to Delhi on July 22 and another plane will fly from Melbourne to Delhi the next day on July 23.

Booking started on 4 July at 1.00 PM and can be done online only.

For more information, call information Hotline 1300 521 139.

To book – https://bit.ly/SIACharterAU