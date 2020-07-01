Melbourne Hotspots back in lockdown

Victoria is in the reverse gear in its fight to arrest the spread of the virus. From 11.59pm on Wednesday 1 July, there will be changes in restrictions putting Melbourne’s COVID-19 hotspots back in lockdown, to respond to the increase in case numbers and to help reduce the risk of further transmission.

Based on what is known about cases and patterns in transmission, different restrictions will be applied to certain areas in Victoria.

COVID-19 Hotspot postcodes

From midnight tonight, new restrictions (back in lockdown as in Stage 3 Stay at Home restrictions earlier) apply to specific areas experiencing a high level of transmission or are at high risk of transmission

Given the increasing numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) in particular locations and the heightened risk of transmission, Stage 3 Stay at Home restrictions will be applied to impacted postcodes.

Impacted postcodes to go back into lockdown

The following areas are experiencing a high level of transmission or are at high risk of transmission and will be back in lockdown. To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Stay at Home restrictions apply to these areas:

Postcode Suburbs 3038 Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens 3021 Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans 3012 Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray 3042 Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie, Niddrie North 3064 Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo 3047 Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana 3060 Fawkner 3032 Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore 3046 Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park 3055 Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

If you live in one of these locations, your area is back in lockdown you need to stay at home. There are four reasons that you can leave home:

Shopping for food or other essential items To provide care giving, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment For exercise (outdoor exercise only, with only one other person or members of your household) Work or study, if you cannot work or study from home

In addition to putting those areas back in lockdown, additional restrictions have also been put in place:

you cannot have visitors to your home except for caregiving or compassionate reasons or receiving services.

you can no longer visit friends and family who live at another household, except for caregiving or compassionate reasons or providing services.

you cannot travel except for one of the four reasons outlined above.

There will also be activity, facility and venue restrictions in restricted postcodes:

restaurants and cafes can open to serve takeaway and home delivery only

pubs, bars, clubs, nightclubs will be closed. They can offer take away food and alcohol

beauty and personal care services will be closed, apart from hairdressers and barbers

libraries and community venues will be closed, except for essential public support services such as food banks

religious ceremonies and private worship can only occur online

restrictions on the number of people who can attend weddings and funerals

indoor sports centres including gyms, training facilities and pools will be closed

community sport training and competition cannot occur within a restricted postcode. If you live in an impacted area you cannot participate in community sport elsewhere

galleries, museums, historic sites, zoos, outdoor amusement parks and arcades, play centres, indoor and drive-in cinemas, concert venues, theatres, auditoriums, arenas, stadiums, casinos and gaming will be closed

outdoor sport facilities will be closed. Personal training outdoors can occur but with a limit of two participants plus the instructor

holiday accommodation and camping will be closed except for those who reside there for emergency accommodation or work purposes

Primary and secondary school students can continue to attend school for face-to-face learning when it resumes after school holidays. For further information please view the Statement from the Premier.

If you live in one of the restricted postcodes and are currently on holiday you can continue your holiday. From 11:59pm, 1 July you will not be able to leave these areas for a holiday.

State-wide – general restrictions that apply across Victoria

To help keep our communities safe and reduce the number of people gathered across Victoria, changes have been made to the restrictions. These changes will come in to place from 11:59pm 1 July:

Victorians are being asked to use common sense when it comes to visiting friends and family, especially those who are more vulnerable. That means seeing only those you need to – if you need to.

shopping centres are required to apply the four square metre rule to limit the number of shoppers.

outdoor markets are required to apply the four square metre rule to limit the number of shoppers.

you can visit a restricted postcode for four reasons: shopping for food and supplies, care and caregiving, exercise, and study or work – if you can’t do it from home.

If you need to travel through one of the restricted postcode areas, you can. You should plan your trip