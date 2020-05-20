Easing coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions

Australia has been highly successful in ‘flattening the curve’. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Australia each day is very low. We can now begin to take careful steps to ease some of the restrictions that have helped us suppress the spread.

There have been differences in how COVID-19 has spread in different parts of the country. A new 3-step plan provides a pathway to ease restrictions. States and territories will move between steps at different times, in line with their public health situation and local conditions.

3-step Plan

The 3-step plan is based on the expert advice of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on how to establish COVIDSafe ways of working and living.

The first steps are cautious. It is important we do not move too quickly and lose ground we have gained. These first steps will give us more opportunities to connect with family and friends face-to-face.

The second steps will build on this with larger gatherings and more businesses reopening. The third steps start to adopt long-term COVIDSafe ways of living and working. This will be our ‘new normal’ while the virus remains a threat.

Each step we take needs to be supported by a strong commitment from all of us to practise physical distancing and good hygiene and stay at home when we are unwell. This will help keep our families, friends and communities COVIDSafe.

Physical distancing

We need to stay at least 1.5 metres away from others whenever and wherever we can. If shopping centres or public spaces are crowded, making it difficult to keep your distance, don’t enter the space. Come back when it is not as busy.

Good hygiene

Good hygiene helps stop the spread of the coronavirus. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water don’t touch your face, and remember to cough and sneeze into your elbow instead of your hand.

Stay home if you are unwell and get tested

More than ever, it is important you stay home if you have cold or flu like symptoms. If you have a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, get tested for coronavirus.

Download the COVIDSafe App

If you haven’t already, please download the COVIDSafe app. The app supports public health officials by speeding up the process of notifying people who have been in contact with someone with coronavirus.

COVIDSafe Australia

Our success depends on us making these behaviours part of our daily lives. Whenever you leave home, think about how you’re going to keep yourself, family, friends and co-workers safe. Make conscious choices about what you do and when you do it.

Stay up to date with the latest information and easing of COVID-19 restrictions in your area. Visit Australia.gov.au for the latest advice, and links to each state and territory. You can also call the National Coronavirus Helpline on 1800 020 080 or the translating and interpreting service on 131 450.