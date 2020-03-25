COVID-19 virus – Victorian Update as at March 25, 2020

The total number of coronavirus or COVID-19 virus cases in Victoria is 466 – an increase of 55 from yesterday.

The total number of cases includes 271 men and 191 women (with four cases under investigation). People are aged from pre-school age to their late eighties.

At the present time, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Currently 12 people are in hospital, including two patients in intensive care. One hundred and twenty eight people have recovered. More than 25,500 Victorians have been tested to date.

Of the total 466 cases, there have been 386 in metropolitan Melbourne and 47 in regional Victoria. A number of cases remain under investigation.

Multiple cases have occurred in the regional local government areas as below:

Greater Geelong (11),

Ballarat (5), Baw Baw (2),

Greater Shepparton (2),

Surf Coast (2),

Warrnambool (2),

Latrobe (2),

Macedon Ranges (2),

Mitchell (4) and

Mount Alexander (3).

Bass Coast, East Gippsland, Gannawarra, Hepburn, Mildura, Moira, Moyne, Moorabool, Northern Grampians, South Gippsland, Wellington and Yarriambiack have all recorded one case.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days.

All people arriving from any international destination must also self-isolate for 14 days as per Commonwealth Government direction.

While most Victorians are voluntarily complying with requests to isolate, Police have strong powers to enforce the direction if it’s required. Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply with a directive could receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said these are unprecedented times. The threat of coronavirus to public health is real and everyone must take social distancing seriously.

“Everyone who’s unwell must isolate themselves and everyone who’s been told they’re in quarantine either as a returned traveller or close contact must do so,” Professor Sutton said.

“Social distancing will save lives.

“Everyone needs to comply with restrictions in place to keep yourself, your loved ones and the whole community safe.

“We urge everyone to stay 1.5 metres away from everyone else, wash your hands often with soap and water and cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow.”

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19 which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls will result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.