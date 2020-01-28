Amandeep Mehra in Australia Day 2020 Honours List

Amandeep Mehra awarded Australian Corrections Medal

Having been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal as part of Australia Day 2020 Honours, Amandeep Mehra has not only made Australian Indian community proud but has made the whole country proud.

Amandeep works for the Department of Justice New South Wales. He commenced his service with New South Wales Corrective Services in 2014 and currently holds the position of First Class Correctional Officer at the Metropolitan Special Programs Centre (MSPC), the high security area of the Long Bay Correctional Complex which houses approximately 500 high security inmates that are predominantly on remand. The MSPC also houses a Violent Offender Treatment Program and the Acute Crisis Management Unit which contains inmates who are at risk of self harm.

He performs primarily operational roles in relation to the management of inmates in full time custody at the MSPC and has daily contact with offenders. He also works at the reception desk at the internal visits centre and over the past 12 months he intercepted approximately 50 visitors attempting to smuggle contraband into the MSPC.

Additionally, during his own time he designed a user-friendly computer dashboard application which has a generic and individual component for staff across the state to utilise in performing their daily duties. He initially built a sample of the application which was presented to, and endorsed by, management attached to the MSPC. He subsequently built an operational model, in his own time, to capture direct links to current policy and procedures which accesses templates and readily used forms by custodial staff and MSPC business partners.

The dashboard application delivers efficient workplace practices allowing staff to focus on business-as-usual operations and perform their duties more effectively. Due to the success of the program at Long Bay Correctional Complex, the program is now being rolled out to other centres across the state.

Amandeep continues to liaise with individual correctional centres within New South Wales Corrective Services to establish programs tailored to their specific needs and his efforts to improve outcomes for Corrective Services and improved management practices of offenders is most noteworthy.

Australia Day 2020 Honours list is prepared by the government to recognize meritorious services of distinguished Australians.