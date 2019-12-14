London: December 14: Miss India 2019 Suman Ratan Singh Rao represented India in the Miss World 2019 pageant competition. Suman is a model and was earlier crowned Femina Miss India 2019. In Miss World 2019 pageantt in ExCeL London in United Kingdom, Suman was crowned as 2nd runner-up and as Miss World Asia.

Miss World Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh has been crowned the 69th Miss World

And the Miss World 2019 title was won by Miss World Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh aged 23. The Indo-Caribbean beauty from Jamaica was crowned the 69th Miss World by her predecessor Vanessa Ponce de Leon at the grand final hosted by Peter Andre and Megan Young.

A tearful newly crowned Miss World 2019 said: “So honored and grateful for this opportunity but most of all I’m thinking about the work that needs to be done and that I have the platform and the means to do it. I’m ready to get out there and work. I’m excited!”

Toni-Ann Singh is born to an Indo-Caribbean father, Bradshaw Singh, and African-Caribbean mother Jahrine Bailey.

Toni is a women’s studies and psychology student at Florida State University who aspires to be a medical doctor. Previously she has worked as president of the Caribbean students association on campus. In her free time Toni enjoys singing, cooking, vlogging, volunteering and singing. Her special talent is that she can sing classical opera. The most important thing in Toni’s life is her mother who has facilitated her dream by supporting her in every way possible.

To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE. pic.twitter.com/hV8L6x6Mhi — Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh) December 14, 2019

Lulu, one of Britain’s most iconic singers, with an internationally renowned voice performed a very festive ‘Run Rudolph Run and closed the show performing ‘Shout’, The show opened with Kerry Ellis, a West End and Broadway star singing ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ with other performances by Andre singing ‘Mysterious Girl’ and Misunderstood, an all-singing all-dancing duo from South London who performed ‘Girls in London’ with the final 12 contestants.

UK broadcaster and TV celebrity Piers Morgan asked the final five contestants their last question before the judges had to decide who would wear the famous blue crown. Celebrating the icon theme, Zandra Rhodes was one of the judges.

Miss World France, Ophely Mezino was the runner up, and Miss World India, Suman Rao was placed third after the culmination of a month-long Miss World Festival that saw contestants from 111 countries competing in a number of fast track challenges. These included Multimedia, Sport, Talent, Top Model, Head to Head Challenge and Beauty With A Purpose.

Suman Rao is a 20-year-old from Rajasthan, who is pursuing Chartered Accountancy. She won the Miss India 2019 contest in June. She is a model and dancer from Rajasthan’s Aaidana village which is near Udaipur. She has also won the title of Miss Rajasthan 2019.

Watch Suman Rao’s introduction AV for Miss World 2019 here or click play below.

The highly anticipated final was broadcast live in the UK on London Live, streamed on www.missworld.com and 150 countries. Across all social media the festival and final has received more than 2 billion hits.

About Miss World

Miss World is the oldest and largest international pageant first created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951. Julia Morley is the Chairman and CEO of the organisation which has representatives in 140 countries.

Today, Miss World is a platform for women from across the globe to raise awareness and funds in aid of humanitarian causes. The organisation prides itself on its philanthropic focus with millions of dollars being raised for good causes every year through ‘Beauty With A Purpose’.

The competition has the largest international broadcast audience with more than a billion people watching on TV, in the media and across its social media channels. Each year contestants from 140 countries enter Miss World. Reigning Miss World is Vanessa Ponce de León from Mexico. 68 Miss Worlds have been crowned.