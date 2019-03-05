Women’s experiences of intimate-partner violence in the Indian Community

Melbourne, March 4: A research has been commissioned to explore and record experiences of Indian women in relation to domestic violence and their help-seeking patterns at the School of Psychology at Deakin University.

With a total of 500 people are expected to participate in this project, the research will also record a partner’s beliefs about a man’s and woman’s role in society and in the family.

Being conducted as part of a Master of Clinical Psychology program, the exercise will examine Indian women’s experiences of intimate-partner violence and the influence of their partner on the psychological impact.

Senior Lecturer and Psychologist, Dr Lata Satyen said that more research is needed on the facets of domestic violence in the Indian community, “so that better services can be implemented to cater to their needs.

“This is the first study in the world to look at the domestic violence experiences of Indian women, specifically, across the world.

“The survey is completely anonymous and no personal details are required”, she confirmed talking to Bharat Times.

The study is seeking

women aged 18 years and over;

and over; identify as belonging to the Indian culture; (whether born in India or elsewhere but identify as being of Indian origin through yourself, your parents or your partner and his family)

(whether born in India or elsewhere but identify as being of Indian origin through yourself, your parents or your partner and his family) currently in or have previously been in a relationship with a male ;

; living anywhere in the world; and

in the world; and regardless of whether or not you have experienced any violence in your relationship, to complete an online survey.

Clarifying further, Madeleine Bourke-Ibbs, MPsych student at the School of Psychology said that women who come forward to take the online survey would “assist us to understand the experiences of Indian women, and help us inform policy-makers and healthcare providers about culturally appropriate violence prevention strategies”.

The Project titled’Domestic Violence and Help-Seeking Behaviour in the Global Indian Community: The Role of Patriarchal Beliefs’ will feature demographic questions, such as country of birth, age and marital status but does not require any personal details to be divulged anywhere in the survey.

Given the sensitivity of this topic, the survey allows the participant to quit at any stage and no data is identifiable to the participant.

Principal Researchers Dr Satyen, Ms Bourke-Ibbs, and Dr Bosco Rowland hope that through participation in the study, women may increase their own understanding of violence in a relationship and some of the help available.

To participate in the survey www.indian-research.com

