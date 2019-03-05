Malala Yousafzai joins Nobel Laureates to Urge for India, Pakistan Peace

New Delhi, March 4: In a joint appeal, led by India’s Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, 66 Nobel laureates from across the world have urged the PMs of India and Pakistan to defuse the rising tension to avoid any escalation into a full-fledged war between the two nuclear powered states.

In the appeal, the laureates and leaders point that children never create wars but are the worst affected by it.

This exercise was taken under the aegis of the laureates and leaders for Children platform, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, founded by Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The joint letter has been submitted to the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan as well as the Permanent Representatives of both countries to the United Nations.

This is the first time ever such a large number of Nobel laureates ranging from peace laureates to those from the fields of Economics, Chemistry, Physics and medicine have come together with a joint appeal to call attention to the lives and future of more than half a billion children in India and Pakistan that are at stake.

Some of the Nobel laureates who have joined the appeal are Malala Yousafzai, Professor Muhammad Yunus, His Excellency Jose Ramos-Horta in the Peace Category.

Professor Edvard Ingjald Moser and Professor May-Britt Moser are signatories in the Medicine Category.

Chemistry Professor Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Eonomics Professor Alvin Roth joined Physics Professors Takaaki Kajita and Oliver D. Hart among several others across various fields, globally.

Talking about this joint appeal, Mr Satyarthi said that children were the worst sufferers of terrorism and war.

“The very fact that so many Nobel Laureates from different fields have come together demanding safety of children for the first time ever shows the urgency of the situation at hand.

“I sincerely hope that the voice of the global moral leaders will be heard by the Prime Ministers and citizens of both India and Pakistan and immediate steps will be taken to defuse the tension between the two countries,” Mr Satyarthi said.

The appeal has also been supported by Lorena Castillo García de Varela, the First Lady of Panama who is also the ambassador for peace of UN Women for Peace; and Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights.

The platform laureates and leaders for Children founded in 2016 is seen as a moral collective for urging for shared responsibility and a strong global voice to galvanise political will to protect the children of the world.

Shalini Singh