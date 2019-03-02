Patriotic catfight

Swara blasts Pak actor Veena Malik for disgusting tweet on IAF pilot Abhinandan

Not much is worthy of trust when it comes to stars and politicians these days. On the social trust scale neither fairs well. Thus when someone does something so ridiculously insensitive as Veena Malik’s tweet on Wing Commander Abhinandan, one would be forced to think she is, of person of the past, seeking attention.

And she got mouthful of it – from Swara Bhaskar, a Bollywood star from India where Veena once dreamed of making her home, before settling down in Dubai in strange circumstances.

Sharing a picture of Abhianandan Varthaman, Veena had tweeted:

“Abhi Abhi to aye ho… achi mehmaan nawazi ho gi aap ki”.

furious Swara Bhasker slammed Veena Malik for her tweet and wrote, “Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick.”

The tensions between India and Pakistan had been reaching a breaking point. India had conducted air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot as response to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. The next day, the Indian government confirmed that an Indian Air Force MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan, and the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was in Pakistan custody.

Pictures and videos of the Indian officer had been doing the rounds on social media.

It was when people from both sides of the border were pleading for the officer’s safe return, that Veena Malik posted this extremely insensitive tweet.

As many know now, the social media space is full of vigilante interest groups and paid lobbyists who work on all sides of any argument, a troll on social media attacked Swara: A on Veena’s tweet, saying, “Yeh lo…”

Swara furiously retorted back, “Ji. Aapkey jaisey tang aur ghatiya soch waaley log us taraf bhi hain. Kaafi similarities hain aap dono mein! Aur Ramesh ji, aap Bhartiya Sena mein bharti kyun nahi huey?????”

Veena Malik’s other tweets in this context:

Hello To all my Bollywood Buddies

Don’t Mess With Us

…

Veena’s reaction to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

Their #Surgicalstrike2 was as real as Her Horse in her latest film

…

To Akshay Kumar:

ey @akshaykumar these Machines of #IndianAirForce destroyed the terror camps of trees yesterday…Check them out Now @akshaykumar

…

Salaam Slaman Gee….!!!

Aap ki @IAF_MCC ki khabar Lay Lo

#PakistanZindabad

Not hard to see who is seeking attention!

-R. Shankar in Mumbai