Celebrity Judges announced for TELSTRA BOLLYWOOD DANCE COMPETITION

2018 Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition judges include Malaika Arora and Bollywood heavyweights Nikkhil Advani and Avtar Panesar

Melbourne, August 7: The Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition (TBDC) is set to draw thousands of people to Melbourne’s Federation Square on Saturday, August 11, with returning superstar judge Malaika Arora confirmed to attend and judge the Bollywood dance action.

The event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some masti with friends and family.

Viewers can cast a vote for their favourite performers by sending an SMS vote on the day. Voting lines will be open for the duration of the event and details will be announced on the day.

Viewers are also encouraged to ask questions to the favourite judges, via SMS.

Jeremy Nicholas, Executive Director, Brand Consumer Business Marketing, Telstra said, “Telstra is excited and proud to connect and build on our relationships with the South Asian community by bringing fans the Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition for the sixth year in a row.

“We are committed to bringing Bollywood fans and enthusiasts from around Australia and the world more of the entertainment they love, and this year the competition promises to be our best ever with many surprises in store.”

The TBDC is one of Australia’s most loved Bollywood events, with performers from all over the country coming together in front of a celebrity judging panel.

This extravaganza promises to be a celebration of all things Bollywood. The pulsating environment, the foot tapping music and the electrifying energy are sure to make attendees dance along in this free-for-all dance competition.

In previous years, the talented actress, dancer, model, and producer, Malaika Arora surprised TBDC attendees with impromptu dancing and singing with fans – much to the crowd’s delight.

Surprise celebrity guests are also expected to attend on the day to join in the festivities, along with judges, Nikkhil Advani and Avtar Panesar

This is the 6th year of Telstra’s support for the iconic Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition at Melbourne’s Federation Square.



Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition 2018

Date: Saturday 11 August, 2018

Time: From 12pm

Location: Federation Square, Melbourne VIC