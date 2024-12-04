Summer Festival to Bring Families Together at Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

Boxing Text Match - family fun

The iconic Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this year promises to be more than just a cricket match—it will be a cultural celebration, especially for Indian-Australian families, thanks to the vibrant Summer Festival in Yarra Park.

Announced by Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, the three-day festival will take place during the first three days of the Test. The festival offers a rich mix of entertainment and activities, celebrating the strong ties between India and Victoria. Attendees can look forward to Bollywood dance performances, live music, cricket-themed games, and celebrity chef demonstrations. Food trucks will serve diverse cuisines, with a spotlight on Indian flavors, providing a delicious way to experience the cultural exchange.

Big screens will ensure no one misses the action inside the MCG, while daily previews of the match by cricket experts will keep fans engaged. Yarra Park’s transformation into a festive hub underscores Melbourne’s reputation as a global city for sports and multiculturalism.

The Boxing Day Test is set to break attendance records, with ticket sales already more than double those of 2018, when India last toured Australia. This year, over 10% of ticket sales have been made by international visitors, many of whom are expected to come from India. This influx of cricket enthusiasts is expected to significantly benefit Melbourne’s local economy, filling hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Adding another layer of excitement, the conclusion of the third day’s play will see fans flock to John Cain Arena to witness the first professional Kabaddi matches ever held in Australia. Dubbed the “Pro Kabaddi Melbourne Raid,” the double-header will feature Indian and Australian sporting stars, highlighting Kabaddi’s growing global appeal as India’s second most popular sport after cricket.

Minister Dimopoulos emphasised the significance of the event, stating, “This year’s Boxing Day Test is more than just a match—it’s a celebration of shared passion and culture, and a boost for our local economy as we welcome some of the world’s most passionate cricket fans to Melbourne.”

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley also expressed enthusiasm, noting the rivalry between India and Australia as one of cricket’s most compelling spectacles. He praised the Victorian government’s support for the Indian-inspired Summer Festival, which he said would enrich the fan experience at the MCG.

The festivities don’t end with the Boxing Day Test. Victoria’s summer cricket calendar also features the Big Bash League and the historic Women’s Ashes Test in January, marking the first-ever day-night women’s Test at the MCG.

For Indian-Australian families, this event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate both cricket and culture. Tickets for the Boxing Day Test are available on Ticketek, while Kabaddi match tickets can be purchased at the John Cain Arena website. This summer, Melbourne invites all cricket lovers and cultural enthusiasts to join in the festivities, ensuring memories that will last a lifetime.