Victorian Multicultural Commission celebrates a jampacked 2024 at its ‘End of Year Reflections’ event

Victorian Multicultural Commission EOY 2024 story

The Victorian Multicultural Commission (VMC) marked the culmination of a successful year at its annual End-of-Year Event, held at Springvale City Hall. Over 300 community leaders, partners, and sponsors gathered to celebrate their collective contributions to fostering multiculturalism and social cohesion across Victoria.

The event highlighted VMC’s delivery on government-issued priorities and reflected on key milestones from 2024. Nick Staikos MP, Parliamentary Secretary for Multicultural Affairs, represented the Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Ingrid Stitt MP, and outlined the state government’s vision for a vibrant and thriving multicultural society. VMC Chairperson Vivienne Nguyen reviewed the year’s achievements, emphasised the strength of partnerships, and shared aspirational goals for the coming year.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of findings from the Annual Social Cohesion Mapping research by Anthea Hancocks, CEO of the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute. The research offered valuable insights into the levels of social cohesion across Victoria, providing a data-driven foundation for future initiatives.

The event opened with a heartfelt Welcome to Country and didgeridoo performance by Uncle Shane Charles, a respected Indigenous Australian Elder. Performances by community groups Sounds of Polynesia and Ignite Bollywood Dance Company added cultural vibrancy, showcasing the diversity and dynamism that define Victoria’s communities.

A panel discussion featuring Afra Sarfaraz, Aakriti Malhotra, and Jasbir Singh Suropada – representing the Regional Advisory Council, Multicultural Youth Network, and Multifaith Advisory Group, respectively – explored the achievements of key VMC forums in 2024 and set priorities for 2025. The discussion underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges and driving progress.

VMC Commissioners played pivotal roles throughout the evening, with Nyangak (Lizzy) Kuoth serving as Master of Ceremonies. Collectively, the Commissioners attended more than 530 community events in 2024, a testament to their unwavering commitment to supporting multicultural communities.

Speeches during the event celebrated the tireless efforts of individuals and organisations across Victoria. “This year’s success is thanks to the commitment, efforts, and generosity of our community members and partners,” said Chairperson Nguyen.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the critical role of unity and inclusivity in building a stronger Victoria. It also set an inspiring tone for the future of the Victorian Multicultural Commission, reaffirming its dedication to supporting diverse communities and fostering a society where everyone belongs.