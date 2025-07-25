Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia Vandalized

Boronia temple defacement-BT-22

‘Go Home Brown C**t.’ – says the message

After the defacement of temples in January 2023, which was investigated by the police without much success, this time the Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive Boronia has been defaced by with extremely racist graffiti message on the walls, calling Hindus ‘Brown C**t’ and asking them to go back where they came from.

‘Go Home Brown C**t.’ – says the message which seems to be imprinted on the walls using a screen printing stencil type design in red paint.

Incidentally, the Hindu temple was not the only target. The same message appeared on two nearby Asian‑run restaurants, one being Kingsland, which shook the owners to the core.

In a message to the temple, Premier Jacinta Allan said she and here government stood by the temple and its people.

“What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing. It wasn’t just vandalism – it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear.

“It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There’s no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is.

“No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you’ve shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity.

“As Premier, I want you to know how much your contribution, your culture, and your faith, mean to me, and to the future we’re building together in this state.

“You carry with you the full support of our government. We stand beside you, with respect and unwavering support.”

You can read Premier’s full statement here.

The state Opposition leader Brad Battin also released a statement in which he said this was more than an act of vandalism, it is an act of hate and has no place in Victoria.

“Despicable acts such as this must always be called out and condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“It is also imperative that the perpetrators are found, charged and punished.

“I know all decent Victorians will join with me in extending their support to the Hindu community in condemning this appalling act.

Also read: Temples in Melbourne vandalized by separatist Khalistanis

As always, Victoria police will investigate it. Readers will remember the defacement of three temples – the Shiva Vishnu temple in Carrum Downs, Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Mill Park and the ISKCON temple in Albert Park in January 2023 in Victoria.

BT spoke to various stakeholders including some politicians who seemed to take the view that temple’s security systems including CCTV cameras should be installed (if not already there) and deterrents should be put in place.

This defacement, unsurprisingly extremely hurtful to the community, was not a priority for those responsible to maintain law and order in the state. Perhaps rightly so.

It is nuisance by miscreants and petty political posturing by those handlers behind the scenes and should be seen as such.

Politicians will speak the way they need to, to suit what they are doing at the time they are asked to make the statement. It is more the community leaders who claim to represent their communities, who can control such events from taking place. It is more important what they say or do before such things happen than after. Pay attention to this bit of Premier’s statement:

“No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you’ve shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity.

Community leadership should not just be about photo-ops and hobnobbing with politicians. It should be about real representation of the community and projection its strength so that misguided elements know such message will not only be vigorously rejected but answered with full force of the law and our leaders will not rest until that is achieved.