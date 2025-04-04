Traffic 4th-10th April : Road and public transport disruptions

Traffic 4th-10th April images-video grab

The department has alerted Victorians to be mindful of the possible extra time required for their journeys in the next 7 days starting Friday, 4th April.

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Run for the Kids event New Road closures will be in place on and around CityLink and the West Gate Freeway from 10pm Saturday, 5 April to 1pm Sunday, 6 April for the Run for the Kids event. Impacted roads include parts of: Footscray Road, West Melbourne

Harbour Esplanade, Docklands

La Trobe Street, West Melbourne

Collins Street, Docklands

West Gate Freeway outbound

Domain Tunnel

Bolte Bridge southbound

Batman Avenue, Melbourne

Alexandra Avenue, Melbourne

Flinders Street, Melbourne

Spender Street, Melbourne

Queensbridge Street, Southbank During closures, motorists from the south-east wishing to reach CityLink/Tullamarine Freeway should exit CityLink/Monash Freeway at Punt Road and detour north of the CBD. Those wishing to reach the West Gate Bridge should exit the Monash Freeway at Toorak Road and detour through Toorak and South Melbourne, then use Kings Way to reach the freeway. The citybound lanes of CityLink/Tullamarine Freeway will be closed at Footscray Road, with traffic detouring via Wurundjeri Way and Montague Street. West Gate Tunnel Project New Tunnel port works. One outbound lane of the West Gate Freeway closes between Williamstown Road and Millers Road will be closed continuously from 10pm Friday, 4 April to 5am Monday, 7 April. The outbound entry from Williamstown Road to the West Gate Freeway will be closed during this time. Drivers on the West Gate Freeway can access the Princes Freeway and M80 Ring Road interchange from any of the three open lanes. Drivers from Williamstown Road wishing to enter the West Gate Freeway should detour via Melbourne Road, Blackshaws Road, Millers Road and West Gate Freeway. West Gate Tunnel Project New Asphalting works. All inbound lanes of the West Gate Freeway closes between Millers Road and WIlliamstown Road on Monday, 7 April and Wednesday, 9 April, from 10pm to 5am each night Detour via exit at Millers Road, Geelong Road and Williamstown Road to rejoin the West Gate Freeway. North East Link New Works to re-align the westbound lanes of Manningham Road. All northbound lanes of Bulleen Road, Bulleen close between Manningham Road and Bridge Street from 8pm Friday, 4 April to 6am Saturday, 12 April. The intersection of Bulleen and Manningham roads will close to all traffic from 8pm Saturday, 12 April to 7am Sunday, 13 April. A single westbound lane closure will also be in place on Manningham Road during this time. Eastern Freeway Upgrades Lane construction, asphalting, line marking and drainage works. The citybound lanes of the Eastern Freeway between Bulleen Road and Burke Road are split into two sections until June. During this time, the number of lanes will remain the same and all lanes will continue towards the city. We ask motorists to pay attention to the new line markings and road signs, and to avoid last-minute lane changes. M80 Capacity Improvements New Gantry installation works. The M80 Ring Road closes Greensborough-bound between Boundary Road and the Western Freeway from 11pm, Friday 4 April to 8am, Saturday 5 April. Additional closure from 10pm, Saturday 5 April to 8am, Sunday 6 April. Detour via Boundary Road and Fitzgerald Road. M80 Capacity Improvements New Gantry installation works. The M80 Ring Road closes Altona-bound between Boundary Road and the West Gate Freeway from 11pm, Friday 4 April to 8am, Saturday 5 April. Additional closure from 10pm, Saturday 5 April to 8am, Sunday 6 April. Detour to West Gate Freeway via Boundary Road, Little Boundary Road, Princes Highway and Grieve Parade. Detour to Princes Freeway via Boundary Road and Fitzgerald Road. Metro Trains maintenance and renewal program Bridge renewal works. Huntingdale Road, Mount Waverley is closed in both directions between Salisbury Road and Railway Parade South until Wednesday, 16 April. Motorists should use a combination of Waverley Road, Warrigal Road, High Street Road and Stephensons Road. Local diversions will also be in place. Epping Road Upgrade New Drainage works. High Street, Epping closes in both directions between Memorial Avenue and Findon Road from 10pm Friday, 4 April to 5am Tuesday, 8 April. Through traffic is encouraged to detour via the Hume Freeway or Plenty Road. Access to High Street and Epping Road will be maintained via Cooper Street, Edgars Road, Miller Street and O’Herns Road, Memorial Avenue, McDonalds Road, Civic Road and Findon Road. Bus services 356, 357 and 577 will detour via O’Herns Road and Miller, Cooper and High streets in both directions. Suburban Rail Loop Preparing for major construction, including building tunnel entrances, heavy vehicle access and moving underground services. The westbound lanes of Kingston Road, Heatherton are closed between the Dingley Bypass and Old Dandenong Road until mid-April. Detours will be in place via the Dingley Bypass and Warrigal Road. Victorian Health Building Authority Road and intersection improvements as part of the new Footscray Hospital development. All traffic on Ballarat Road, Footscray is reduced to one lane in each direction, sharing the citybound lanes, between Geelong Road and Tiernan Street until early-April. On Geelong Road, Footscray, there is an inbound single lane closure between Ballarat Road and Federal Street until early-April. Please follow traffic management signage and allow extra time when driving through the area.

Major disruptions for public transport

Works taking place Disruption Travel advice Run for the Kids event New Trams on routes 11, 12, 30, 48, 58, 70. 75, 86, 96, 109 and the City Circle will run in sections or operated a shortened service at times on Sunday, 6 April. Passengers may consider using Route 1 trams between Clarendon Street and the city, or Route 16 trams between St Kilda and the city. City Loop trains provide a good alternative for travel across the CBD. Metro Trains maintenance and renewal program New Bridge renewal works. Buses replace trains on the Glen Waverley Line between Burnley and Glen Waverley from 8.15pm Friday, 4 April to the last service on Thursday, 10 April. Replacement buses will run at the same frequency as normal train services. During weekday AM and PM peak times only, additional express buses will run between Glen Waverley and Nunawading stations to connect with the Belgrave and Lilydale lines. During the week, express buses will operate between Glen Waverley and Caulfield stations to connect with trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines. Passengers may also consider Route 75 trams along the Burwood Highway. Metro Trains maintenance and renewal program New Systems upgrades and vegetation clearing. Buses replace trains on the Werribee and Williamstown lines between North Melbourne, Werribee and Williamstown from 10.30pm Friday, 4 April to the last service on Sunday, 6 April. Passengers should allow extra time when travelling and check the PTV website or mobile app for changes to their service. Replacement buses will stop at all stations. Metro Trains maintenance and renewal program New Bridge renewal works. Trains on the Glen Waverley, Belgrave, Lilydale and Alamein lines will not stop at East Richmond Station from 8.15pm Friday, 4 April to the last service on Sunday, 6 April. A shuttle bus service will operate between Richmond and Burnley stations to connect passengers to train services or replacement buses. Metro Tunnel Project Updated Metro Tunnel trial operations. Buses replace trains on the Sunbury Line between North Melbourne and Sunshine from 1am Saturday, 5 April to the last service on Sunday, 6 April. Trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will terminate and originate at Caulfield from 1am Saturday, 5 April to the last service on Sunday, 6 April. Passengers on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines should switch to a train on the Frankston Line for travel between the city and Caulfield. Passengers should allow extra time when travelling and check the PTV website or mobile app for changes to their service. V/Line maintenance and renewal works New Track upgrades and sleeper replacement works along some sections of the Maryborough Line. Coaches will replace some trains on the Maryborough Line between Maryborough and Ballarat from Tuesday, 8 April until Thursday, 17 April. Temporary coach timetables are available from the V/Line website. V/Line maintenance and infrastructure works Warrnambool Stabling yard works, vegetation removal works between Colac and Warrnambool, track maintenance and upgrade works at several locations along the Geelong Line, including inside the Geelong tunnel, resealing and improving drainage at levels crossings at McClelland Avenue in Lara and Cherry Swamp Road at Little River. Coaches are replacing trains on the Geelong Line between Waurn Ponds and Wyndham Vale and on the Warrnambool Line between Warrnambool and Southern Cross until the last service on Sunday, 13 April. Temporary coach timetables are available from the V/Line website. Passengers should allow an extra 40 minutes for their journey.

Coming Up

Craigieburn Road East, Wollert closes between Epping Road and Highpark Drive from 8pm Friday, 11 April to 5am Monday, 14 April. Short traffic holds will be in place along Epping Road at times over the weekend.

Buses replace trains on the Werribee and Williamstown lines between North Melbourne, Werribee and Williamstown from 8.30pm Friday, 11 April to the last service on Sunday, 13 April.

All Greensborough-bound lanes of the M80 Ring Road close between Plenty Road and the Greensborough Bypass on Friday, 11 April, Sunday, 13 April and Monday, 14 April from 10pm to 5am each night.

The Greensborough-bound lanes of the M80 Ring Road close between Plenty Road and the Greensborough Bypass from Sunday, 13 April to Tuesday, 15 April, 10pm to 5am each night.

Buses replace trains on the Sunbury Line between North Melbourne and Sunbury from the first service on Monday, 14 April to the last service on Tuesday, 15 April, and on Thursday, 17 April.

Buses replace trains on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines between Parliament and Westall on Monday, 14 April and Tuesday, 15 April from the first service to 9pm each day, and all services on Thursday, 17 April.

Buses replace trains on the Gippsland Line between East Pakenham and Southern Cross from the first service on Monday, 14 April to last service Tuesday 15 April and on Thursday 17 April.

The West Gate Freeway closes outbound between Williamstown Road and Millers Road from midnight Friday 11 April to 7am Saturday 12 April, and from 10.30pm Sunday 13 April to 5am Monday 14 April.

Two outbound lane of the West Gate Freeway between Williamstown Road and Millers Road close continuously from 7am Saturday 12 April to 10.30pm Sunday 13 April

The outbound entry from Williamstown Road to the West Gate Freeway closes from midnight Friday 11 April to 5am Monday 14 April.

More Information

Some works may be cancelled or postponed closer to start times due to changing weather conditions.

More information about major transport projects is available at Big Build.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.transport.vic.gov.au. The latest traffic, public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.