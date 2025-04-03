Run for the kids this sunday

Run for the Kids is back this Sunday, with 30,000 people expected to hit the streets of Melbourne in support of the 2025 Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Those participating and supporting are encouraged to take advantage of public transport to get to and from the event, with 20 extra train services running to Southern Cross Station.

Many roads will be closed, and parking will be extremely limited. Those driving around Melbourne on Sunday morning are encouraged to plan their journeys and allow plenty of extra time.

The Domain Tunnel will close from 10pm Saturday, 5 April through to 12.30pm Sunday, 6 April.

Inbound entry ramps to the Monash Freeway and CityLink from Burke Road, Toorak Road and Gibdon Street will also close, to reduce congestion on the approach to the Domain Tunnel.

From 5am Sunday there will be citybound closures on the Bolte Bridge, a full closure of the West Gate Freeway outbound between the Domain Tunnel and Bolte Bridge, and inbound exit closures at Kings Way and Montague Street.

There will also be closures around Kings Domain, Southbank, Docklands and the CBD. Most closures will be in place from 10pm Saturday, with all roads open by 2.30pm Sunday.

As a result of road closures, routes 11, 12, 30, 35, 48, 58, 70, 75, 86, 96 and 109 trams will have service changes.

Participants and spectators heading to the event are reminded to check the PTV app or website for planned disruptions.

A full list of impacted roads and approximate closure times is available at the event website at runforthekids.com.au/road-closures-details

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.transport.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au, vline.com.au or in the PTV mobile app.