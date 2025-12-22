One-in-five Victorian schools in “poor” condition under Labor, says Vic Opposition

Vic Schools poor under Labor

Victorian students continue to be denied the world-class education they deserve as new documents reveal the dire condition of hundreds of schools across Victoria.

Following a two-year legal battle with the Allan Labor Government, the Victorian Liberals and Nationals have successfully secured a Condition Assessment Score for each Victorian Government school under Freedom of Information.

School Condition Assessment Scores range from zero to five and consider outstanding maintenance issues, defects and damage to property across school buildings, grounds and other infrastructure.

The new documents include scores for a total of 1,062 schools across Victoria and have revealed:

199 schools have a “poor” condition rating (<3.25) – approximately one-in-five of all ranked schools.

677 schools have a condition score below the statewide average (3.48).

16 of the 21 lowest ranked schools are located outside of metropolitan Melbourne

The concerning condition of many Victorian schools follows the Allan Labor Government’s failure to deliver promised upgrades to 89 schools by November 2026 and a secret $2.4 billion cut to education funding in the 2024-25 State Budget.

Under Labor, Victoria’s net debt is on track to reach a record $192.6 billion by 2028-29 as interest repayments are set to exceed $1 million an hour over coming years.

Leader of the Opposition, Jess Wilson, said: “These hidden scores finally confirm that tens of thousands of students are learning in classrooms that are simply not up to scratch.

“With one-in-five schools in poor condition and almost two-in-three below the statewide average, it’s clear why Labor fought so hard, for so long, to keep these scores hidden.

“Every student deserves a safe, modern classroom in which to achieve their best but that opportunity is being denied to them by a government that cannot manage money and doesn’t prioritise the needs of school communities.”

Shadow Minister for Education, Brad Rowswell, said: “Labor’s mismanagement, broken promises and funding cuts are denying students the world-class education they deserve.

“Labor’s priorities are all wrong. This is a government that can find $200,000 to buy pot plants for the Suburban Rail Loop Authority head office but not the money to keep our schools in good condition.

“Only a Wilson Liberal and Nationals Government will stop the waste, fix the budget and invest in what matters – ensuring every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”