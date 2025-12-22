BAPS Swaminarayan termple in Cranbourne faces federal approval bottlenecks

BAPS Cranbourne Story pic

BAPS Swaminarayan temple, a major Hindu temple precinct, potentially the largest in Australia, has been proposed for Cranbourne South, prompting environmental concerns and fears that thousands of daily visitors could strain local infrastructure. The $250 million BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Australia project would span 44 hectares off Western Port Highway to accommodate devotees of one of the nation’s fastest-growing faiths.

Discovery of six glossy grass skinks on the site has triggered a federal referral, as the small reptile is expected to soon be listed as a vulnerable species. Preliminary plans for the BAPS Hindu Maha-Mandir indicate the temple could attract up to 10,500 visitors on holidays, 5000 on weekends and 2800 on weekdays.

The broader precinct is planned to feature landscaped gardens, a welcome centre, religious service complex, gift shop, cafe and a car park with 1500 spaces. The Western Port Green Wedge Protection Group says it stumbled across the proposal on December 12 and has raised alarm about its scale.

Group representatives argue the project risks further encroaching on Melbourne’s south-eastern green wedge and could threaten other native flora and fauna, including the southern brown bandicoot. They contend that large places of worship should instead be located in urban or industrial areas with better services and infrastructure.

BAPS volunteer project co-ordinator Kalpesh Makwana says the designs remain preliminary and no planning application has yet been lodged, with community consultation promised as part of the pre-application process. Fellow spokesman Kunal Patel says the precinct would be the sect’s largest in Australia if it proceeds but stresses that plans may still change.

Planning documents describe the temple as a major place of worship that would also host events and community services aimed at fostering social cohesion. The BAPS project team has launched a website to provide information and allow residents to submit questions, while the Casey Residents and Ratepayers Association has already filed an objection with federal authorities.

Given the scale of the private investment, any eventual planning application is likely to be assessed by the state planning minister under a fast-tracked development program rather than by Casey Council. Before that, the federal environment department must determine whether the proposal is likely to significantly affect a protected species, with public submissions on the initial referral already closed and a preliminary assessment expected next year.

If environmental approval is granted, a formal planning application to the state government would follow, at which point issues such as sewerage and road safety would be examined, with officials stating that any future proposal would be judged on its merits.

