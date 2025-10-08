Mental Health in Victoria’s Diverse Communities

Mental Health - Diverse Communities

The Allan Labor Government is building a fairer, more inclusive mental health and wellbeing system – supporting people from all backgrounds to get the care they need, close to home.

Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt today launched the Diverse Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Framework 2025–2035, setting out a 10-year vision for a mental health system that is safe, responsive and inclusive of multicultural and multifaith communities, LGBTIQA+ Victorians and people with disability.

“We know that people from diverse backgrounds often face unique challenges when it comes to accessing mental health and wellbeing support and this Framework sets to change that”, Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt said

Co-designed with over 500 diverse community members, organisations and peak agencies including people with lived and living experience of mental illness, the Framework will guide the Labor Government’s actions to support Victoria’s diverse communities and embed diversity and inclusion across the mental health and wellbeing system.

Also read: $780,000 funding approved for Multicultural Festivals between 1 July and 30 September 2025

The Blueprint for Action 2025-28 outlines the first set of actions, which include improving the responsiveness of the mental health and wellbeing system, uplifting the capability of organisations supporting diverse communities and addressing stigma and discrimination.

It also focuses on promoting good mental health and wellbeing, preventing suicide, and increasing representation and participation of people from diverse communities at all levels in the mental health and wellbeing system.

The Blueprint will be refreshed every three years to measure progress, capture community feedback and align with other government policies and programs.

“Everyone deserves to feel welcome, respected and safe when accessing community supports and our mental health services – no matter their background, identity, or ability” Minister Stitt added.

The Allan Labor Government continues to invest in mental health support for diverse communities — with $27.2 million for community mental health services supporting organisations such as the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Cabrini Outreach and Foundation House.

A further $4.8 million has been invested to support Switchboard’s Rainbow Door program for LGBTIQA+ Victorians, along with dedicated funding for mental health training for Auslan and Deaf interpreters.

In releasing the Framework, the Labor Government is delivering on Recommendation 34 of the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System, improving access to the mental health and wellbeing system and ensuring better outcomes for Victoria’s diverse communities.