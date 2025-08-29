Mata Vaishno Devi landslide kills 34, more feared trapped under the debris

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra Landslide story-22

The record-breaking rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused rivers to overflow forcing the raging waters to flatten everything in their way. Boulders, trees and rocks hurtled down slopes across Jammu region, killing at least 34 people, and injuring another 23 pilgrims. Nine pilgrims struck by a landslide about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

With more people feared trapped, rescue operations by the Army, CRPF, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board personnel and the J&K police are continuing to dig through the mounds of rubble to look for survivors. Of the 34 killed, 32 bodies were recovered from the debris, with two of those injured died in hospital.

The landslide took place on Tuesday near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, which is approximately halfway along the 12-km trek from Katra.

The pilgrimage remained suspended for the second day.

In a statement on X, PM Narendra Modi said, “The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Of the 34 deceased, four were from Punjab identified as Raj, Ramsharan, Krishna and Manpreet. Another victim who lost his life was Ram Pal from Haryana. The remaining victims were from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and other states. The forces are using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, mandatory for all pilgrims to carry, to assist them in tracing the pilgrims and identifying them.

The injured are being treated at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Katra, where medical teams have been instructed to provide specialised care.

Too much development in Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra has become a major reason for frequent landslides.



They are trying to turn a sacred place into a picnic spot, and the consequences are now clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/OkHIYiDIR4 — Guptchar (@guptchhar) August 26, 2025

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who briefed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the flood situation, himself visited the hospital. “I met devotees injured in the landslide. I urged doctors to ensure best possible treatment. My gratitude to emergency responders, SMVDSB employees and citizens whose intervention saved many lives,” he said.

The Mata Vaishno Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board will, as per its policy, provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. An additional Rs 4 lakh will be provided from the SDRF making it a total of Rs 9 Lakh per victim.

Rail traffic, which was suspended and briefly restored remains subject to short notice suspension/restoration due to more flash flood forecasts and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki river area.

Heavy rain had forced some pilgrims to take shelter under a shed in the area. Extremely unfortunate for them that it was precisely where the landslide occurred.

Too much deforestation in the name of development and facilities in the hills of Mata Vaishno Devi is killing the ecosystem and turning the area into a spot for picnic and parties, frequented by visitors rather than pilgrims. Katra is no longer a holy city but an urban centre with all the flashy spots offering all sorts of non-religious comfortable choices in the name of progress. That is why, some locals believe, it has become a major reason for frequent landslides.

“They are trying to turn a sacred place into a picnic spot, and the consequences are now clearly visible”, wrote a Twitter user.