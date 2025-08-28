Punjabi-origin model Praveenar Singh crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

Veena Praveenar Singh Miss Universe Thailand

Praveenar “Veena” Singh, has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025 on August 23, 2025. She represented Saraburi province. Veena triumphed over 76 contestants, including Bangkok’s Praewwanich ‘Praew’ Ruangthong (first runner-up) and Phuket’s Narumon ‘Dale’ Pimpakdee (second runner-up), at the grand finale on August 23 at MGI Hall in Bangkok. The crowning moment was made even more special as the title was passed on by Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005.

She made history as the first Miss Universe Thailand winner of Indian descent and the first winner to have previously been married and divorced.

Praveenar Singh will represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2025 competition to be held in November 2025 in Thailand.

Veena is a naturalised Thai citizen. She was born on April 16, 1996, in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, and later moved to Yala province. Veena completed her secondary education at Satree Yala School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Russian Studies from the Faculty of Liberal Arts at Thammasat University in Bangkok.

This was her fourth attempt to win the crown. Veena’s pageant journey began in 2018. She was second runner-up. In 2020 & 2023 Veena came even closer. She was first runner-up to Amanda Obdam in 2020, and took the second runner-up spot in 2023.

The Miss Univerese Thailand organisation honoured her journey with a message on Instagram, writing, “True effort never betrays the heart that believes”.

Praveenar “Veena” Singh married Harcharan Singh Thakral, a Thai-Indian businessman, on February 2, 2022.

Harcharan is the founder and managing partner of AGI and has robust experience in digital leadership and strategic projects across global companies such as Nestle, Microsoft, and Novozymes. Harcharan has also been involved with Aura Media, where he has engaged in digital strategy and campaigns. He was married to Praveenar "Veena" Singh, Miss Universe Thailand 2025, but they divorced in 2024. The couple's wedding ceremony was held at the Sikh temple in Bangkok, reflecting their Indian Sikh heritage.

Veena also holds overseas citizenship of India.