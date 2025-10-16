Fat Greed: Victoria to hike fine fees by 70%

Fat Greed - Fine Fees Hike Victoria

How do you recognize a leader who claims to be working for you? You see them helping you in whichever way they can to help you precisely where you are hurting the most. Doing the exact opposite, during this extreme cost of living pressures crisis, the state government is reportedly bringing in late payment penalties or fine fees hike by more than 70 per cent. Under a plan, The Age reported, the Victorian government is looking to raise an extra $40 million in revenue. Many experts believe the move will only deepen financial hardship for vulnerable residents.

Under the proposal, penalty reminder fees would rise from $29.20 to $50.40, while final demand notices would increase from $151.50 to $186.80. These charges apply when fines — including for tolls and traffic offences — are not paid by their due dates.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety said the increases were needed to recover the full cost of enforcing overdue fines.

How much we pay – to support the Gov with their spending sprees is bloody ludicrous.



Any wonder we and businesses struggle.



A reasonable estimate in Victoria alone is that 50-65 new taxes/levies/charges have been introduced in the past 10-11 years. @nobodystakee says it all… pic.twitter.com/HbpabyDAzh — JT 🌸🇦🇺👨‍🍳 🦕 🥥 (@Matkins2021) October 14, 2025

A government spokesperson stressed the proposed increases would not affect those who pay or address their fines on time.

“There are multiple options for review, court appeal, and flexible arrangements for people in special circumstances,” they said.

How does that help who are struggling to put food on the table for their children?

The proposed overhaul would lift total fine-related fee revenue to about $160 million next year. An alternative model to offer concession cardholders reduced fees was rejected after the department concluded it would not recover enough costs.

Last financial year, the Allan government collected about $946 million in fine revenue, including from road safety cameras, toll evasions, and on-the-spot infringements.

Toll fines are among the state’s largest outstanding debts, with some individuals owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Greens economic justice spokesperson Aiv Puglielli criticised the plan, saying it unfairly targeted low-income Victorians. “Rather than sensible revenue measures, Labor is piling more costs onto those least able to bear them,” he said.

The government is seeking public feedback on the fee increases through a regulatory impact statement released this week.

The proposal comes as the government introduces legislation to expand and substantially raise a tax on inner-Melbourne car parking, adding to a series of recent revenue-raising measures.