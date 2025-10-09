Cr Katerine Theodosis calls on Merri-bek to Preserve its Proud Migrant History

Cr Katerine Theodosis - Merri-Bek council asked to preserve migrant history

Merri-bek is home to a diverse migrant population, some who made Merri-Bek home generations ago and those more recently arrived. Many worked in factories, local schools, hospitality venues, in health care, universities, small businesses, and established clubs and community groups that are still active in Merri-bek today. Merri-Bek Councillor Katerine Theodosis has tasked Council to lead a program which documents and showcases the city’s migrant history.

In a speech at a Council meeting on Wednesday night, Councillor Theodosis stated “As our community changes and grows, we should find ways to record those stories. Stories of resilience and hope. Stories of the people who helped build and shape our vibrant city into what it is today.”

She acknowledged the work that has already been done in the past to collect some of this history and wants to see Council build on this by collecting and recording stories to be presented through an art program.

Councillor Theodosis highlighted the importance of the project as “a way to celebrate our proud migrant history and preserve these stories for future generations as a lesson in perseverance and courage.”

Merri-bek’s Deputy Mayor Helen Politis spoke in favour of the motion, highlighting the contributions of migrants to the city.

The motion to Council will look at options for building upon previous materials and resources that record and celebrate migrant stories and history across Merri-bek, including those relating to residents, people, community clubs, buildings and other places and things with a migrant connection. It will also explore how it can curate these stories through an arts and cultural program throughout Merri-bek’s libraries.

Council adopted the motion and will begin work on the project soon.

Councillor Theodosis encourages all members of the community who have a migrant history to keep an eye out on how they can get involved in the future program.