Skyroad – the new elevated Footscray Road will save crucial family time, says Jacinta Allan

Skyroad - story - Jacinta Allan - Gabrielle Williams

The West Gate Tunnel Project is nearly done – and the brand-new skyroad, six-lane road soaring above the old Footscray Road is ready for a test drive before its finishing touches are added.

The final layer of asphalt and line marking is now complete on the new, elevated Footscray Road, which runs above the existing Footscray Road corridor to give you a faster way to get to the CBD and northern suburbs.

Premier Jacinta Allan, Minister for Transport Infrastructure Gabrielle Williams and Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne today test drove skyroad before the whole project opens in December.

The elevated link is 1.5km long and up to 13 metres high.

It provides a second river crossing for drivers entering and exiting the West Gate Tunnel, bypassing the West Gate Bridge.

“You’ve met skyrail, now meet skyroad. The new elevated Footscray Road will mean less time in traffic and more time at home”, Premier Jacinta Allan said.

“The West Gate Tunnel will change the way Victorians move around our city and state for the better – and we’re almost done” Premier Allan added.

It will also provide direct freight access to the Port of Melbourne via ramps at MacKenzie Road and Appleton Dock Road – removing trucks from local streets and improving freight efficiency.

To build the elevated road, more than 1,500 concrete segments – weighing a combined 107,000 tonnes – were manufactured in Benalla and lifted into place by a launch gantry that sat on support piers up to 30 metres high.

“The Liberals tried to block this project, but we are delivering it – creating more jobs, taking thousands of trucks off local streets, and cutting congestion for drivers across Melbourne’s west”, Minister for Transport Infrastructure Gabrielle Williams said.

The project was launched with much fanfare by the former Premier Daniel Andrews in 2017. The original completion date was September 30, 2022. At a cost of more than $12 billion, this project has cost $6.5 billion more than it was originally $5.5 billion signed up for.

It's happening.

Victoria, meet the West Gate Tunnel.

Work starts early next year. pic.twitter.com/XRkTCt0E4N — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) April 2, 2017

Crews recently completed installing drainage, signage, lighting and the intelligent traffic management system, to support safer, more reliable traffic flow across the elevated road and city-bound ramps.

Works remaining on the elevated Footscray Road and city connections include electrical and traffic management systems.

Beneath the elevated stretches of road, fit out works continue on the 2.5-kilometre veloway, with technicians currently installing wiring for operation of cameras and lighting.

The West Gate Tunnel Project will provide a much-needed alternative to the West Gate Bridge, reducing travel times, improving safety and removing 9,000 trucks a day from local roads across the inner west.

“The new elevated road will help separate trucks going to the Port from commuters driving into the city. Together with the truck bans, this will help take thousands of trucks off local roads”, Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne said.

To learn how to use the elevated Footscray Road later this year, visit westgatetunnelproject.vic.gov.au/drive.