The new parliament has opened the first time after elections. Before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition leader Peter Dutton could lock horns, the opening is in the news, all because of Pauline Hanson.

Pauline Hanson angrily left the Senate chamber during the opening acknowledgement to country after dismissing its validity.

President Sue Lines acknowledged the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people as traditional custodians of the Canberra area and paid respect to elders past and present at the opening of Wednesday’s sitting.

Senator Hanson interjected, yelling “No, I won’t and never will”, before leaving the chamber.

Why ‘acknowledgement of country’ perpetuates racial division in Australia. Why only one flag, the Australian national flag, represents all Australians. And why you should contact your local MP or Senator to tell them you agree.https://t.co/n7T09Iqhb9 — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) July 27, 2022

Indigenous Greens’ senator Lidia Thorpe took to Twitter to criticise Senator Hanson, calling the action “disrespectful”.

“Day two of the 47th parliament and racism has reared its ugly head,” she wrote.

“Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of the acknowledgement of country in the Senate, refusing to acknowledge ‘those people’.

“You want to make parliament safe? Get rid of racism.”

Lidia wrote on Twitter:

Day two of the 47th Parliament and racism has reared its ugly head. Pauline Hanson disrespectfully stormed out of the acknowledgement of Country in the Senate, refusing to acknowledge “those people.” You want to make parliament safe? Get rid of racism. — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) July 26, 2022

Pauline Hanson is also against raising the Indigenous flag in the Senate chamber.

“I’ve been feeling this way for a long time,” she said.

“I have called from the first day for equality for all Australians. I see this as divisive.”

She said if anyone needed acknowledgement it was “our people that have fought for this country. People who have sacrificed their lives”.

Some Twitter user tried to argue with Pauline as below:

Using your argument, we should do away with the state flags then. It’s symbolic and who does it hurt in the end? — Sunnie From Oz (@Annonnymouse55) July 27, 2022

Senator Hanson added the Indigenous flag had “never been voted on” and criticised the acknowledgement to country.

“I will never pay respect to (the flag). I find this flag divisive,” she said.

“We are now hearing it on flights and aeroplanes. I’m sorry – this is my country as well.

“This is heading towards division in our nation. A them and us. And we’ll never close the gap if we continue down this path. All Australians should be treated equally and the same.”

