Victoria to integrate VCE and VCAL into VET from 2023?

Victorians are being encouraged to have their say on the Andrews Labor Government’s major reforms of school-based vocational education and senior secondary education. The reforms will see the integration of the Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) into the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE). This will give Victorian students high-quality, practical skills that delivers a pathway to Victoria’s most in-demand jobs.

A new foundation certificate will be established from 2023 to support students in all settings to successfully transition to entry level VET or employment after finishing school, particularly students with a disability and additional needs.

“We want an education system that ensures our kids succeed. With a single VCE certificate that incorporates vocational and applied learning, we can ensure all kids gain the skills needed for the job they want”, Minister for Education James Merlino said.

“As we continue to invest in the economy of the future – we need a VET trained workforce. These changes will support more students to graduate with the skills they need for Victoria’s growing industries” Mr Merlino added.

Victorians can have their say on the new certificate designs, on what units students are going to do as part of their certificate and on what the certificates will be called.

“We look forward to hearing from students, families, employers and educators on how to best support them as we make these crucial reforms.”

The Labor Government is keen for community feedback on how to best support all students to complete a two-year certificate, the impact of mandating a minimum number of units, and ensuring forms of assessment will best support student learning.

Also read: Melbourne, most expensive education in Australia?

The Government is keen to hear from students, parents, caregivers, schools, TAFEs, universities and other service providers, peak bodies, industry, employers and the wider community through the Engage Victoria website.

The move to the new certificates follows a review by former Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority CEO John Firth. They will be complemented by broader reforms to the senior secondary system, which will improve the quality of, and access to, vocational and applied learning pathways for all students. The reforms are supported by a $38 million investment announced in the Victorian Budget 2020/21.

To participate and give feedback on VCAL and VCE integration – Senior Secondary Pathways Reform, go to engage.vic.gov.au/have-your-say-senior-secondary-pathways-reform.