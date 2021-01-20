Resveratrol in Red Wine – key to Brain and Heart Health

If you’ve ever wondered why the French have such a low rate of heart disease despite their love of rich food, it may be a secret supplement found in their wine. Dr. Stephen Sinatra, the renowned cardiologist, says that resveratrol, a polyphenol found in red wine, is such a powerful antioxidant that he believes it’s the key to heart health and longevity.

Research shows that resveratrol is even effective in treating diabetes and cancer, among other diseases, and can help prevent Alzheimer’s.

Sinatra tells Newsmax: “The times we are living in are becoming more and more toxic, so we need antioxidant support as free radical oxidative stress is everywhere.” He recommends taking 30 milligrams of resveratrol daily.

Here’s a summary of the major health benefits of resveratrol:

Reduces blood pressure. Resveratrol supplements may lower blood pressure. According to a 2015 study, resveratrol helped reduce the pressure on artery walls, causing them to relax, according to Healthline.

Lowers cholesterol. Several studies have demonstrated that the antioxidant not only lowers total cholesterol, but also helps prevent the oxidation of LDL, the “bad” cholesterol that can lead to plaque buildup on artery walls.

Increases longevity. In animal studies, resveratrol has become a major area of research in how we can live longer, according to Healthline. Some studies revealed that taking the supplement extended lifespan by as much as 60% in certain organisms.

Protects the brain. Research conducted by the National Institutes of Health found that drinking red wine slows down age-related cognitive decline. Scientists believe that it’s the combination of the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity of reservatrol that interferes with the formation of protein fragments called beta-amyloids. These beta-amyloids form the plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

Increases insulin sensitivity. According to Healthline, resveratrol has many benefits for those suffering from diabetes. These benefits include insulin sensitivity and preventing complications from the disease, according to studies conducted by the National Institutes of Health. The compound improves glycemic control and holds great potential to treat diabetes while supporting conventional therapy, according to research published in Science Direct.

Prevents cancer. Many studies have shown that resveratrol suppresses a wide variety of human cancer cells, preventing them from spreading and even acting in a chemotherapeutic fashion by killing the cells, says an article published in Cancer Prevention Research. It may also interfere with the way certain hormones are expressed, which may prevent hormone-dependent cancers from spreading.

This story first appeared at NewsmaxHealth.