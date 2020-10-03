Maintaining mental resilience when looking for work

Free ‘Lunch and Learn’ webinars for jobseekers during October, Mental Health Month

Paralympic Matt Levy understands a thing or two about overcoming obstacles. Born at 15 weeks premature with cerebral palsy and vision impairment, Matt has survived over 50 operations on his brain, heart, lungs and ears. Incredibly, he has competed in four consecutive Paralympic Games, winning two gold, one silver and four bronze medals. Matt is one of the exceptional speakers that are providing free ‘lunch and learn’ webinars speaking on mental resilience for jobseekers during October, which is Mental Health Month.

“2020 has certainly thrown a number of curveballs for many people and it’s important to look for ways to navigate this time. Looking for work can require a lot of mental fortitude in the best of times, let alone during a pandemic,” says Matt. “I’m keen to share my experience and hopefully provide some motivation to jobseekers by talking about the different versions of success, resilience, learning to adapt and having a framework to be the best version of yourself. I think all of these topics are particularly relevant for right now.”

The free webinar series is presented by Arriba Group, a group of companies that are reshaping the future of thousands of Australians through return to work, disability employment and NDIS allied health services.

Marcella Romero, Arriba Group CEO, says “We see the psychological effect that being a job seeker in the current environment can have on individuals, often leading to poor mental health. This applies to all individuals, especially those living with mental health issues or physical disabilities. It is important to have the tools necessary to manage your mental health as a job seeker. That is why we are hosting a series of free Lunch and Learn webinars aimed at helping job seekers to manage their mental health while navigating the process of finding employment.

“We have organised a range of exceptional special guest speakers who will provide an insight into overcoming adversity while looking for work, returning to work and facing unemployment. These speakers have a combination of lived experiences and professional expertise, so they are well-equipped to guide people in the right direction, no matter what their circumstances are.”

Some highlight webinars include:

How to Exercise Your Way to Improved Wellbeing – Thursday 13 and Thursday 27 October at 12:00pm

Learn about the importance of physical and mental health, how to structure an exercise plan and discover exercises you can do at home with no equipment.

Join Matthew Levy OAM and Paralympic swimmer to learn the meaning of success and how to defy odds. Create the tools for success, define your action and build a supportive inner circle to help you on your journey to achieve your dreams.

Learn how to manage negative emotions while job seeking or facing unemployment, how to make sound job-seeking decisions and use mindfulness when feeling stressed or anxious and practical tips and tricks to help you navigate job seeking or unemployment.

Join Heath Ducker, Lawyer, and author of “A Room at the Top”, to hear his account of growing up facing hardships and adversity from a young age but with mental resilience, coming out stronger to achieve his life goals and success.

Arriba Group works with some of Australia’s largest organisations, including insurers and government departments and agencies. The webinars will be offered through two of their companies, Rehab Management and AimBig Employment. Rehab Management provides return-to-work services, injury management and safety and wellbeing solutions to private and public sector clients. AimBig Employment is Australia’s leading disability employment provider, placing people with disability into suitable, meaningful, sustainable employment, while also supporting businesses recruit a diverse workforce.

The webinars are open for anyone to attend. Each one runs for a total of 60 minutes, consisting of a 45-minute presentation and then 15 minutes for questions afterwards. There are also free webinars aimed at employers and employees.

To register, participants can go to https://info.aimbigemployment.com.au/rehab-management-lunch-and-learn-webinars