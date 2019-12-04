Australia’s most successful exporters were recognised at the 57th Australian Export Awards in Parliament House, Canberra on Tuesday, December 3. Thirteen businesses from around Australia have been awarded for their outstanding export achievements including the 2019 Australian Exporter of the Year – Populous – for their work in sport and entertainment venue design. Among them, making the Victorian Indian community immensely proud, Indian migrants’ Care Essentials was announced Winner of Australia’s Regional Exporter Award.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham congratulated Brisbane based company Populous for taking out the top award of 2019 Australian Exporter of the Year.

Populous is a business with a world-renowned ability for designing iconic venues across the globe such as Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Yankee Stadium in New York,” Minister Birmingham said.

Populous is now one of the largest architectural firms in the world, generating around 80 per cent of its income from exports and this year has created 58 new jobs in Australia.

“This is an outstanding story of a company that over two decades through expanding into overseas markets has transformed into a powerhouse within its industry and is a standout example of our growing services sector.”

Minister Birmingham said this year’s awards recognise the enormous contribution exporters make to Australia with the 94 finalists employing over 34,000 Australians generating more than $7.8 billion in export sales.

Indian winners

Indian migrants’ Geelong based business Care Essentials has been announced national winner of the Regional Exporter category in the 57th Australian Export Awards.

At a gala ceremony in the Great Hall at Parliament House, Canberra, Mr Ishar Sinha – joint CEO with his father, Abay Sinha – was present to accept the award.

“Twenty years after coming to Australia from India, my parents call Australia home and as a family we are honoured that Care Essentials is able to provide not only jobs for the local people from Geelong but also raise the international reputation of Australian manufacturing on a global stage,” Mr Sinha said.

Care Essentials, is now a world leading niche export business that manufactures operating theatre forced warming devices for patients undergoing surgery.

“We bought this business when it was moving towards administration and floundering. Today we have 6 types of machines, 38 different types of blankets” Mr Sinha said.

“Our customers are hospitals and our product is used in operating theatres worldwide.”

The company exports to about 50 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand and Canada.

The revenue of the company is presently growing at 30% and exports account for 65% of total revenue.

“If the body is kept warm [during surgery] it doesn’t slip into hypothermia during surgery and warming helps in infection control”, Mr Sinha said.

Studies have shown that through the use of warming blankets, duration in recovery rooms in reduced substantially and has a flow-on effect to the overall duration of stay in hospital during postoperative recovery.

This again has the domino effect of reducing stress on our hospital system and patient costs as hospital stay times are reduced.

Each market can have very different and equally as demanding set of rigorous standards. However, “…Because we physically manufacture the machines and blankets in Australia we are easily able to be flexible to meet the needs of our customers and their jurisdictions”, Mr Sinha said.

This is a very good, success story for those migrants who travel to chase their dreams and aspirations.

Also read: The Booming Inbound Indian Tourism

Austrade Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stephanie Fahey says the Australian Export Awards offer an opportunity to recognise the success of Australian businesses in taking their produce, products, technology and services to the world.

“The 57th Australian Export Awards, co-presented by Austrade and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognises and honours Australian companies engaged in international business who have carved out opportunities in a highly competitive global trading environment through their creativity, determination and leadership,” said Dr Fahey.

Austrade’s contribution to the success of Care Essentials is duly acknowledged by the owners.

“Austrade has been a great help for our business because not only do we access the benefits of Free Trade Agreements in various countries we export to, we have been recipients of the Export Market”, Mr Sinha added.

Development Grants made it possible for Sinhas to attend all the important marketing exhibitions where they first captured their international customers.

2019 award winners included winners from the city, outback and bush, and spanned a range of sectors from businesses exporting designer mattresses, essential oils, aerospace parts, animation services and underwear.