Former India minister Anil Shastri attends AIII Diwali 2019

AIII, Australian Indian Innovations Inc. celebrated their 18th Diwali festival at Springers Leisure Centre, Tattersons Park, Keysborough on Sunday, 20 October. The program, a day full of entertainment, fun and frolic – culminating into grand fireworks attracted the regulars and many first timers.

And to their surprise, Mr Anil Shastri Ji, son of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri made a surprise guest appearance at the closing ceremony of the AIII’s Diwali Fair at Springers Leisure Centre. Mr Shastri is a former union minister and currently chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in New Delhi, India.

Earlier in the day, a massive crowd which the venue management have estimated to be around 8,000 enjoyed fine weather and free entry to participate in this much awaited family event.

Managed exclusively by Dr RnB Entertainment, the packed 10-hour programme featured the usual food and variety stalls, Children’s and Camel Rides and an all new stage entertainment featuring Variety Shows, Solo Singers and a Magician.

Bollywood Dancers fused with intermittent fill-in music from Master DJ SHY’AM kept the audience in the hall enthralled throughout the day. The feature performance was by Melbourne’s favourite Dholis “Jana Garjana Dhol Pathak” highlighted by the dazzling dancers from Bindaas Bollywood and Just Beat It.

Invited guests included Hon Gabrielle Williams (Minister for Women & Youth) representing the Premier of Victoria, Hon Neil Angus (Shadow Minister for Citizenship & Multicultural Affairs), representing State Opposition Leader, Hon Heang Tak (Member for Clarinda), representing Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Hon Bruce Atkinson, Member Legislative Council Eastern-Metro Region, Cr Youhorn Chea (interim Mayor, City of Greater Dandenong) and City of Greater Dandenong Councillors.

A thrilling 8-minute continuous fireworks display rounded off a massive day’s entertainment, cheered on by excited youngsters and the growing crowd, some from the neighbouring estates.

The AIII team and their event partner Dr RnB Entertainment wishes to thank this year’s sponsors – AUSSIZZ, SK CLEANING SERVICES and PHONE SMART and of course our funding partners VMC and THE CITY OF GREATER DANDENONG for supporting this event.