Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor son’s name not anyone’s business: Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, December 22: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a series of tweets has lashed out on those who have commented on the name given by actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan to their son.

He says that it’s no one’s business to comment on their decision.

Kareena and Saif named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, after a Muslim emperor who had invaded India.

“Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please? Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you. Parents wish,” Rishi tweeted on Wednesday.

The name given to the star couple’s son was a topic of debate on social media platforms as Taimur was the founder of the Timurid Empire in Persia and Central Asia and had invaded India in 1398.

Rishi, who is popular for voicing out his opinions on social media, also replied to a users saying that names like Alexander and Sikander are common in the world even though Alexander, a Greek king, was not a saint.

“Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum (Mind your own business). Tumko kya takleef hai? (What is your problem?),” he said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Cheif minister Omar Abdullah criticised those who made fun of Saif and Kareena for naming their newly-born son Taimur.

Abdullah said that it’s their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn’t matter.

Kareena, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital here.

Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like “Tashan”, “Kurbaan”, “Agent Vinod”, LOC Kargil” and “Omkara”, got married in October 2012.

Saif, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and shares two children with her – daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.