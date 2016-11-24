The surprisingly weird places people choose, for cheating on their partners

With 60 per cent of men and women more likely to stray in Spring and Summer than any other time of year, we are officially in prime cheating season, on partners.

Although there is no doubt people all around Australia are having affairs, what is surprising is some of the weird places people are choosing, to cheat.

Luke Athens, Director of Heartbreakers – leading Private Investigations Company specialising in cheating partners, missing persons and social media investigations, says “One of the most interesting things I have experienced as an infidelity private investigator over my 21 years of practice is the constant creativity towards weird places people are cheating.”

If you think the stereotypes of having an affair in a bedroom or in the office are the norm, then think again.

Mr Athens explains, “Something I’ve noticed while observing and following people to gather important evidence of someone having an affair, is that there has been a massive trend increase towards infidelity in weird and public places.”

So what are the most unusual places people are cheating? Mr Athens shares the five surprising places he has sprung someone:

Bushland

Investigating an infidelity matter for a client in which, they were starting to believe the subject was not having an affair because “we had spent a considerable amount of time placing the partner under surveillance and his schedule was that tight to allow for an affair.

“When we followed him on his regular morning run however, we noticed he met up with a female a few blocks away and continued to jog together. After a short period they reached a dense area full of trees and remained in the bushes for about 20 minutes, before leaving the shrubs and continuing their jog back to home and separating on their return.

“After placing several hidden cameras in the bush land the following day we were able to prove our client suspicions right”.

Bunnings car parks

Popular for sausage sizzles on the weekend, “this is also somewhere we have caught people cheating. In one particular case we caught the culprit in the act, during the day in 30 degree heat”.

Public toilets

Bordering on stereotypical, public toilets often provide a high level of privacy compared to other communal areas.

“When it comes to getting caught it can also offer a stronger cover then most other options, as going to the bathroom isn’t a weird activity unless there are already suspicions that an affair is happening”.

On the side of the road

“ We once had a case where two people were being intimate in between two parked trucks on the side of the road.

“Similarly to the public toilets example, needing to pull over during a trip isn’t particularly unusual thing to do, proving that it’s often the most obvious places that people choose to avoid being caught”.

In a cinema

The good old days of lovebirds trick still come handy, albeit, for cheating now.

“The movies can often provide a strong cover; given someone can meet the other person inside the cinema, after the lights are already dimmed. With other film watchers all focused on the action on screen, sitting towards the back can mean their actions go unnoticed given the darkness and noise being projected around the room”.

Mr Athens also adds, “Public or weird cheating places are often a spontaneous event, and I must admit peoples creativity under such short notice really aspires to greatness, despite they are doing the wrong thing to their partner by cheating”.

He lamented that if only partners “placed as much effort into their current relationship, the issues most likely wouldn’t exist.”

Mishka Anderson