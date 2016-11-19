Indian Film Festival of Melbourne wins 2016 Melbourne Award for ‘Contribution to Multiculturalism’

Melbourne, November 16: Mind Blowing Films was awarded winner of the 2016 Melbourne Award, for ‘Contribution to Multiculturalism’ by a corporation – through the Indian Film Festival program.

Delighted at the announcement MituBhowmick Lange of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne thanked Melbourne and festival sponsors: “A big big thank you to the City of Melbourne for recognising our humble efforts. Also, thank you to all our sponsors for believing in our festival and giving us the support”.

Now in its 14th year, the Melbourne Awards program recognises significant contributions to the city and highlights the inspirational stories and achievements of Melbournians from all walks of life.

This year’s Melbourne Awards celebrated the contribution of eight corporations and community organisations, acknowledging their passion and commitment to making Melbourne the vibrant and inclusive city it is today.

The independent judging panel included 53 business and community leaders across a range of industry sectors.

IFFM is the first Indian event to have won the Melbourne award. The other finalists in the same category were Crown Melbourne and Melbourne Museum.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne produced by Mind Blowing Films, currently in its fifth year has worked to promote diversity and inclusion through its films and events.

This year’s theme was ‘Female Empowerment’ and with over 50 films, in 17 languages, that were curated on the topic.

Since the last three years, the festival has appreciated and awarded the best that Indian cinema has to offer through the WestpacIFFM Awards.

Taking forward the city’s mantra of diversity, the festival has for the second year in a row unfurled the Indian National Flag at Melbourne’s cultural precinct, Federation Square.

“As the city has always given the festival a platform, IFFM decided to pay it forward by providing upcoming filmmakers and dance enthusiasts a stage to promote their talents”, Ms Bhowmick said talking of the extravagant dance fiesta held during the festival, this year.

“The festival is humbled to be chosen as the 2016 winner of the Melbourne Award, the city’s highest accolade, and would like to thank all our sponsors and most importantly every single one of our supporters who never fail to promote and follow the festival.

“This win is testimony to the tireless work we do to promote diversity in Australia’s cultural capital.

“We are over the moon with this win… this appreciation encourages us to work and dream even bigger for the years to come. My team and I thank you all” told an elated Ms Bhowmick.

The Melbourne Award honour a diverse range of contributions, focusing on individuals, community organisations and corporations who work tirelessly for the benefit of Melbourne CBD.

