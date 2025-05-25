Unleash Your Potential at Kangan Institute!

Kangan Institute Story Pic cropped22

Are you ready to start something? Do something that you love? With hundreds of courses to choose from Kangan Institute can get you started. Whether you’re starting a new career, upskilling, or chasing a lifelong dream, we’re here to help Unleash You!

If you’re dreaming of a career in health and community services, automotive, business, trades, or beauty, Kangan Institute offers a dynamic range of courses designed to match your ambitions. With flexible study options and industry-aligned training, you’ll gain the skills and confidence to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

With the new Health and Community Centre of Excellence opening at our Broadmeadows campus, we are able to train the next generation of health care and community workers to support the fastest growing industry. Partnering with industry, this Centre of Excellence brings industry and world-class training facilities with simulation suites, laboratories, specialist equipment and virtual reality technology to ensure you are job ready when you graduate.

Why Choose Kangan Institute?

Explore Your Passion

From engines to enterprise, caring to creating —our diverse course offerings let you tailor your education to your goals.

Free TAFE courses*

We offer a broad range of Free TAFE courses across many in-demand industries. Tuition is free and you might need to pay materials and consumables.

Connected to Industry

We don’t just teach theory. Our strong industry partnerships ensure you’re learning the latest skills employers are looking for—plus, you’ll gain access to valuable networking and job placement opportunities.

Train with the Best Tools

Step into modern, state-of-the-art facilities that mirror real-world workplaces. You’ll graduate with hands-on experience and job-ready confidence.

Support Every Step of the Way

At Kangan Institute, you’re never alone. Our dedicated support services—from academic help to career advice—are here to guide you through your studies and beyond.

Study Your Way

Life is busy—we get it. That’s why we offer full-time, part-time, and online learning options to help fit your schedule.

Campuses Close to Home

With locations in Broadmeadows, Essendon, Docklands, Sunbury, and Cremorne, getting to class is easy and convenient.

Career-Focused Learning

Our practical, hands-on approach means you’ll graduate with more than just knowledge—you’ll have the experience and edge to stand out to employers.

Whether you’re starting fresh, upskilling, or chasing a lifelong dream, Kangan Institute is your launchpad to success.

Visit kangan.edu.au or call 13 TAFE (13 8233) to find out how you can Unleash You today!

RTO No. 3077 | CRICOS Provider No. 01218G

Some or all of this training is delivered with Victorian and Commonwealth Government funding. *Free TAFE on selected courses only. Eligibility criteria apply. Tuition fee is free. Other fees and charges apply. Find out more at freetafe.vic.gov.au