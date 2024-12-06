Skilling and re-skilling under Labor in Victoria – the Free TAFE ‘real story’ claim Liberals

FREE TAFE COURSES STORY

Independent Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) were left reeling this week after the Allan Labor Government took a wrecking ball to their businesses, wiping out or slashing their 2025 training allocations and reducing subsidies by 35 per cent, a Liberal party media release claims. It makes an interesting reading especially when it comes to Free TAFE courses options.

This is an attack on independent training organisations, who provide industry aligned training and achieve higher student completion rates than financially strapped TAFEs.

The facts behind the “weasel words” of the Government’s media release tell the real story:

GOVT: “The Allan Labor Government is making it easier for Victorians to train for jobs in sought-after industries with Free TAFE.”

FACT: The Allan Labor Government cut 91 training programs and slashed subsidies on 200 courses in sought-after industries for training already booked for 2025.

GOVT: “Minister for Skills and TAFE Gayle Tierney today announced that Free TAFE and subsidised training places will again be allocated based on the state’s critical workforce needs, including housing and renewable energy.

FACT: The government’s own document advised Victorian training organisations that “We refined Free TAFE to focus on the high-demand programs that students …are more likely to finish“.

GOVT: “More homes mean more opportunity – the 2025 prioritised training will include residential housing construction courses, creating a pipeline of skilled tradespeople to build more homes for Victorians.”

FACT: The government cut training places for the skilled jobs Victoria needs including engineering, manufacturing, welding, hospital and health services, aged care, disability services, and early childhood education.

GOVT: “Our investment will focus on regional training and training delivered by community organisations such as Learn Locals and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations.

FACT: The government slashed funding and training allocation places to most metropolitan RTOs.

GOVT: “Women are the biggest winners from the government’s expanded Free TAFE eligibility – 60 per cent of Victorians applying for these courses are women.”

FACT: Women are the biggest losers of training cuts to RTOs particularly in Early Childhood Education and Training (ECEC) and Aged Care. One RTO who delivers one-third of all ECEC Certificate Training in Victoria – more than all TAFEs combined – have had their allocations cut by 45 per cent.

GOVT: “The $1 billion Victorian Training Guarantee will continue to support Victorians to study critical vocational training courses across the state.”

FACT: With drastic cuts to RTOs, students now have less choice for a quality education in a career of their choice.

GOVT: “More than 140,000 new students across the state are expected to benefit from Victorian government subsidised training in 2025.”

FACT: Independent RTOs provide the majority of skills training in Victoria. More students across the state will now face cancelled courses, higher tuition fees and reduced training options.

The media release quotes Shadow Minister for Skills and Training, Bridget Vallence, saying:

“The Allan Labor Government is decimating Victoria’s skills training sector, hiding the poor results of its so-called ‘Free-TAFE’, and taking an axe to independent training organisations who deliver exceptional results for students and employers.

“I’ve written to the Allan Labor Government calling for a reversal of the savage and devastating cuts to the independent training sector that will only compound Victoria’s skilled worker shortages.

“Labor’s Minister for Skills and TAFE should be held to account for her deception and the destruction of Victoria’s training system.

“Labor cannot manage money and Victorians are paying the price.”