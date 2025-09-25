Oh Ya Indian Restaurant Rosebud wins “Best Indian Restaurant”

Sarthak Bansal with Minister Steve Dimopoulos - Award

OH YA Indian Restaurant in Rosebud has been named Best Indian Restaurant at the 2025 Restaurant & Catering Hostplus Awards for Excellence for Victoria and Tasmania — one of the industry’s most prestigious honours.

The awards, held earlier this month at a black-tie gala event at Encore St Kilda, celebrate the outstanding achievements of restaurants, cafés, and caterers across the region. Organised by Restaurant & Catering Australia (R&CA), the annual program recognises excellence in food, service, and overall dining experience across various categories.

“As a young entrepreneur and first-time business owner, this recognition is incredibly meaningful. I launched OH YA in October 2023, and we are now just shy of our two-year anniversary”, Sarthak Bansal told Bharat Times.

Unsurprisingly, this win was not only a proud moment for Oh Ya small team, but also a reflection of the incredible support the restaurant has received from the Mornington Peninsula community.

“It’s a celebration of regional talent, dedication, and the power of community-driven success”, Sarthak added.

The win highlights the growing presence of regional businesses in the state’s food scene. In addition to that, this win should a big boost and huge inspiration to other young entrepreneurs in the Victorian Indian community planning to carve out their path in hospitality, particularly in regional Victoria.

“Running a restaurant every day is a team effort filled with passion, pressure, and pride. To be recognised among so many exceptional businesses across Victoria is humbling. This award validates our commitment to authentic cuisine, exceptional service, and our deep connection to the local community“, Sarthak added.

R&CA CEO Suresh Manickam congratulated the winners, stating:

“OH YA, Rosebud should be proud of this achievement and their dedication to food and service excellence.”

The Awards for Excellence are the only awards program in Australia judged independently by trained assessors, who evaluate venues based on the entire customer experience — including food quality, service, ambiance, and overall presentation. Winners are selected across numerous categories spanning the restaurant, café, and catering sectors.

R&CA represents thousands of hospitality businesses across the country, advocating for the industry and celebrating excellence at a national level.

For the full list of 2025 winners, visit the R&CA website: www.rca.asn.au .