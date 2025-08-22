Monsoon rains play havoc, causing floods in Punjab and Maharashtra

Punjab floods collage -2025BT

It has been a horrendous time for some areas of Punjab with extreme floods in recent memory. The situation, primarily due to heavy monsoon rains combined with the controlled release of large volumes of water from major upstream dams such as the Bhakra and Pong dams has cause major damage and distress in certain areas of Punjab, especially in about 40-45 villages surrounding Shahkot in district Jalandhar and Sultanpur Lodhi in district Kapurthala. The dams which feed Sutlej and Beas rivers, have seen unprecedented inflows due to heavy and sustained rainfall in the catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. The authorities have had to open their floodgates to release water downstream into the rivers. This release, coordinated by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), along with monsoon-fed river swells, has caused extensive flooding in low-lying villages and agricultural areas in Punjab.

The Pong dam’s water level is near capacity, leading to a “controlled release” of 57,000 cusecs of water, which is affecting around 20 villages along the Beas riverbed, especially in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The Bhakra dam water level is also close to danger levels, prompting floodgates to be opened and additional water releases from the dams to manage the inflow. This has caused flood alerts in multiple districts including Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Tarn Taran.

Many villages along the swollen Beas and Sutlej rivers have been inundated, with low-lying areas experiencing 5-6 feet of water accumulation. Floodwaters have damaged crops significantly, and thousands of hectares of agricultural land have been submerged. Relief camps with provisions for shelter, food, water, medical care, and livestock fodder are prepared for displaced residents.

Due to heavy rains in Himachal, flood-like conditions have emerged in Punjab. In Kapurthala's Baupur, a temporary embankment broke affecting 3,000 acres.

The situation is expected to worsen in areas like Tanda (Hoshiarpur district), Sultanpur Lodhi (Kapurthala district), and villages in Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Tarn Taran districts due to ongoing rain forecasts.

Health and civil administration in Punjab have been put on high alert. The health department has deployed hundreds of ambulances, rapid response teams, and mobile medical teams to address emergencies arising from floods. The public has been advised to seek immediate medical assistance if symptoms of fever or diarrhea appear.

Authorities including the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Punjab state government are coordinating water release strategies carefully to avoid cumulative flood impact in downstream districts.

On the Western Indian front, Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and surrounding districts, has been severely affected by heavy monsoon rains in August 2025, leading to widespread flooding and disruption.

Mumbai experienced its rainiest August in five years, with several areas receiving over 300 mm of rain in 24 hours. The city saw almost as much rain in a few days as it usually gets in the entire month of July. The Mithi river in Mumbai swelled dangerously, causing knee-deep water in nearby areas, and over 350 people were evacuated to safer locations. Train services along key lines were suspended due to waterlogging, and schools and many offices were closed.

Over 4,000 people have been displaced in two days, with the Raigad district worst hit at 1,332 displaced. Other affected districts include Thane, Sangli, Palghar, Satara, Nanded, and Pune.

Flooding has led to major infrastructure damage with roads and highways submerged, including parts of the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Kolhapur district. More than 20 lakh acres of farmland were affected across Maharashtra. Weather experts have attributed the heavy rains and flooding to a rare convergence of five weather systems that boosted moisture and rainfall on the west coast.

Ongoing forecasts predict continued heavy to very heavy rain in Mumbai and nearby districts into the end of August, with orange and red weather alerts in place. Emergency measures remain active, and relief efforts continue to support displaced residents and address utilities and transportation disruptions.